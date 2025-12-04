‘I don’t mind spending a little over’: DC shopping cops go out of pocket to bring a better Christmas

“Shop with a Cop is really the highlight for the members of the Metropolitan Police Department,” D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith told reporters.

One hundred police officers and 100 smiling kids took over a Walmart in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday morning. They picked up everything from Stitch stuffed animals and hot pink and electric blue remote-controlled cars to Strawberry Dr Pepper and white undershirts.

“It’s an opportunity for us to bring smiles to the faces of our young people. It’s an opportunity also for us to connect and reconnect with our members in our communities, especially young people like Lyric, who oftentimes don’t have the opportunity to come in contact with law enforcement,” Smith said while standing next to the young boy she shopped with.

His favorite toy from the shopping spree was a Superman figure. Smith said her favorite toy Lyric picked was a mini basketball goal so he can play hoops with his father.

This year, each child got $100 allotted to them, but at checkout countless officers ponied up their own money to get the kids something extra.

“She gets whatever she wants, right? Yeah, she said she’s doing well in school, so I believe her,” Officer Tierra Proctor told WTOP about Phoenix Glasco, who she was shopping with.

“Community policing is something I love to do. I’m blessed and happy that I’m able to come and shop with somebody,” Proctor said.

Proctor and Glasco picked out many presents, most of them Stitch related. They checked out with the Disney character’s themed lamp shade, backpack and Monopoly set.

“I love Stitch because he’s my favorite character,” Glasco told WTOP. “Me and my best friend love it.”

She also got slime to share with her brother.

A magic eight ball predicts the future

Proctor’s favorite toy was one that she had a child — a magic eight ball.

Glasco asked the future-telling device, “Will I have a boyfriend when I turn 21?”

Proctor emphasized with a nod and a wink that she should wait till that age to start dating.

Proctor wasn’t the only one who came out of pocket to give the little ones extra gifts.

“I don’t mind spending a little over just to help a kid that’s in need,” said Officer Adrienne Williams. “It feels great. I love bonding with the kids, interacting. So, it feels good that we get to do Shop with a Cop.”

Officer Anita Custodio agreed when she put her own card down to buy 6-year-old Jamirah Manning some extra toys, including a baby doll, her favorite of the lot, and a mini stroller.

“She loved it. She wanted to pick out her own things. And you know, sometimes when you have some, you can give it to others. So, you know, I wanted her to have a merry Christmas,” Custodio said.

According to Manning, she loaded up the car with “a backpack, a car, a mermaid and a Bluey puzzle.”

Other shoppers, such as Leray Jones, went a little more practical by getting clothes, cookies and strawberry and cream soda to share with his family.

“The ultimate purpose is so the kids can spend an afternoon out with the officers, and get to know them as people,” said Rebecca Schwartz, director of development and operations at the D.C. Police Foundation, which funded this outing.

