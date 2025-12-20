DC gas prices rank among nation’s highest as national average falls

Drivers in the D.C. area are still paying among the highest gas prices in the country, according to a new AAA fuel report.

According to the report, the national average price for regular gasoline fell to $2.89, marking the cheapest December gas prices since 2020.

However, D.C. is ranked as the seventh most expensive gasoline market in the country, with an average of $3.17 per gallon.

The report also summarized changes in electric vehicle (EV) charging.

Maryland drivers using public electric vehicle charging stations are paying an average of 32 cents per kilowatt-hour, ranking Maryland among the 10 least expensive states in the nation for EV charging.

The report said strong gasoline supply and relatively low crude oil prices are likely the key factors keeping prices in check, even as holiday travel demand increases.

National gasoline demand rose from 8.45 million barrels per day to 9.07 million, while domestic gasoline supply also increased to 225.6 million barrels. Gasoline production averaged 9.6 million barrels per day last week.

