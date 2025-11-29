Gas prices fall to below $3 per gallon average nationally for first time in 4 years

If you're filling up for that road trip this holiday season, you might see some relief for your wallet at the pump.

The national average for gas prices has dropped to below $3 per gallon for the first time since May 2021, according to GasBuddy.

Additionally, average prices have dropped in every state in the last week.

Locally, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $2.86 in Virginia, $2.99 in Maryland and $3.20 in D.C.

“We haven’t seen the national average fall this low in over four years, and the speed and breadth of the decline are remarkable,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

As for the lowest in the country, three states are selling gasoline at $1.99 per gallon or lower. Those are Oklahoma, Colorado and Texas.

GasBuddy said the drop in prices is driven by a combination of easing crude oil costs, increased refinery output, and softer seasonal fuel demand, according to a news release.

And, this could be just the beginning of a drop. Analysts expect prices to continue to go down.

“We could see the national average spend more of the next four weeks below the $3-per-gallon mark than above it — a trend that may continue into the winter before prices begin their typical climb in mid-February,” De Haan said. “As we get closer to 2026, the outlook for another friendly year for motorists is strengthening.”

