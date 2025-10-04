FAA implements new safety measures after DC midair collision

The FAA made permanent changes to how helicopters operate in the airspace around D.C. in response to the Jan. 29 midair collision near Reagan National Airport.

The changes include more restricted helicopter routes at Reagan National to emergency and law enforcement zones, reducing the size of several helicopter zones, and closing one flight path.

Similar adjustments were made at Baltimore Washington International and Dulles airports to increase the distance between helicopters and commercial flights.

According to a news release from the FAA, there will also be increased staffing and support at Reagan, and take offs from the Pentagon will be discontinued until the FAA and Department of Defense update procedures and fix technical issues.

The administration has also updated charts with clearer instructions for pilots. The Reagan National Airport chart is below:

The January collision is currently still under investigation and is being led by the National Transportation Safety Board.

