A runner’s delight? DC and Virginia welcome event where participants must eat Taco Bell while running 50K

Do you like running and have an iron stomach? If so, the Taco Bell D.C. 50K might be right for you!

Do you like running and have an iron stomach? Then perhaps you’d like to lace up your shoes, pregame with some Pepto-Bismol and take part in the Taco Bell D.C. 50K race set for late November.

The race, described by organizers as the “ultimate mix of endurance and spice,” will kick off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 29, from the Taco Bell Cantina in Alexandria.

Organizers say close to 300 people have already signed up for the event, which they emphasize is not sponsored or endorsed by Taco Bell, just fueled by it.

Participants who successfully run 50 kilometers (31 miles) in 11 hours and eat a Taco Bell menu item at stops across D.C., Alexandria and Arlington will be rewarded with a commemorative medal upon completion.

Note, drinks do not count as menu items and runners are required to keep all receipts and wrappers as proof of purchases.

The race starts and ends at 417 King Street in Alexandria, the site of one of the Taco Bell locations that runners will hit throughout the course. The other stops that runners are required to visit (in order) include:

231 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, Virginia

4923 Lee Highway, Arlington, Virginia

2039 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Virginia

3100 14th St. NW Suite 103, Washington, DC

1412 U St. NW, Washington, D.C.

808 7th St. NW, Washington, D.C.

50 Massachusetts Ave. NE, Washington, D.C.

Runners are expected to abide by a strict list of rules that, according to organizers, “may be amended, or changed to promote the spirit of this run.”

“The idea for this event was inspired by the original Taco Bell 50K Denver event. It sounded like so much fun, we wanted to bring it to D.C.,” reads the race announcement, underscoring that the event is also not associated with the Colorado race.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.