‘God-sized project’: DC church to undergo massive renovation

The National Baptist Memorial Church in D.C. is about to undergo major renovations to give it new life and bring in a new congregation under its roof.

The National Baptist Memorial Church is located on 16th Street in Northwest D.C. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert The towering place of worship had fallen into disrepair over the past decade with holes and cracks in its century-old work. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert The beauty of the building is still easily seen from inside, with its lofty stained-glass windows dedicated to figures of American religious freedom and vaulted tile ceilings. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert The renovation will restore much of the church to its turn-of-the-century look, but it will add modern design and amenities in the supporting areas. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Renovations are scheduled to begin early next year and wrap up sometime in 2027. (Courtesy Davis Carter Scott) Courtesy Davis Carter Scott ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

A towering landmark overlooking 16th Street Northwest at the nexus of three D.C. neighborhoods is about to get a makeover

The National Baptist Memorial Church sanctuary has not been in use for many years, but that is all about to change as some major renovations are about to give the church new life and bring in a new congregation under its roof.

“This is a God-sized project,” Rev. Lisa Banks-Williams, pastor at the National Baptist Memorial Church told WTOP. “I’m amazed at the building and at the possibilities and the potential of what we could do.”

The towering place of worship had fallen into disrepair over the past decade, with holes and cracks in its century-old work. But the beauty of the building is still easily seen from inside, with vaulted tile ceilings and its lofty stained-glass windows dedicated to figures of American religious freedom.

Joining the National Baptist Memorial Church in its renovation efforts is The District Church, led by pastor Aaron Graham.

“When National was in need of a partner to help restore the building, us being half a block down the road with a growing congregation, and then pastor Lisa (Banks-Williams) coming in, it was just divine providence that led us to come together,” Graham said.

The 50,000-square-foot church with a tower that overlooks the Columbia Heights neighborhood will seat around a thousand parishioners when it’s revitalized by the $30 million construction project.

It will restore much of the church to its turn-of-the-century look, but it will add modern design and amenities in the supporting areas.

“What we’re intending to do is to be able to keep the majesty and the glory of this part of the sanctuary, but also making it warm and inviting for the folks that are coming,” said Banks-Williams.

Graham said they plan to use the church seven days a week. The sprawling basement will be home to a child care program that will cater to 150 children. There will be numerous multipurpose rooms for community use and an outreach center.

“We’ll have a space dedicated for people who are coming off the streets, who need support with immigration, food, clothing, helping with housing,” Graham said. “All of these are ministries that our churches have already done, that we’re looking to scale up to a higher level because there’s a lot of folks just right on the streets in this neighborhood who are needing help.”

Both pastors think there is a growing need for churches to work together, and believe coming together under one roof will add to both their congregations.

“We come from different backgrounds. We’re different generations, but that’s actually what makes us better together,” Graham said. “We have a very young church that needs to be mothered and fathered from the generation before.”

“My church, (the) average age is 68, whereas with The District Church, they are much younger,” Banks-Williams said. “And I recognize that the older folks have wisdom and experience, but our younger folks have creativity and energy, and we need to bring that together.”

Renovations are scheduled to begin early next year and wrap up sometime in 2027.

