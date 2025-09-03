When should children undergo a hearing test? What to know for Newborn Screening Awareness Month

All newborn babies should undergo a hearing test when they're a newborn. WTOP dug into what you should know when it comes to your child's hearing for National Newborn Screening Awareness Month.

Before your baby says their first word, their ability to hear it matters. This National Newborn Screening Awareness Month, WTOP explores why early hearing tests are essential for newborns — and what parents need to know to ensure their child’s development isn’t delayed by undetected hearing loss.

“Hearing loss can be really hard to detect,” said Regina Zappi, an audiologist and associate director of audiology practices at the American Speech Language Hearing Association, which is based in Rockville, Maryland.

She said that’s why it’s important to screen your child’s hearing early. The first screening is at one month old.

If they didn’t have it in the hospital, she said parents need to seek it out themselves.

“If they haven’t had it at the birthing facility, then let their pediatrician know that they need the screen,” Zappi said.

Hearing and treatment for any deficits helps children learn in school and be able to grow through their development.

“The language window is really short, so we really have that golden window between zero to three years old. And so we want to make sure that we’re able to screen the babies for hearing to see if there’s any hearing loss in the newborn stage,” she said.

Zappi said it’s important, especially when your child is young, to protect their hearing. And getting the right hearing protection is crucial.

“A lot of the kid-safe headphones have a limit of how loud the headphones can get, so that can really help the kiddo protect their hearing,” she said.

With the advancement in technology, she said that hearing loss, when detected, isn’t as serious as it once was. She said when they get the right tools for children who show hearing loss, they are set for learning and growing.

“We are seeing that if the baby is gets their screening by one month, diagnosis by three months, and early intervention by six months, and this also would include amplification or cochlear implants if they qualify … the kids do really great. So by school age, if they get the early intervention when they should, they’re able to keep up with their classmates by the time they enter school,” Zappi said.

