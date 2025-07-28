Your story, and lots more, sought ahead of America’s 250th birthday

What does it mean to be an American? Well, the organizers behind America 250 want your take as part of an oral project celebrating America's 250th birthday.

Just what does it mean to be an American? The perspectives will vary based on a long list of reasons, but all of them are being sought by America 250, the group organizing the official celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

“Our stories matter. Your story matters, and our American story will be built on that belief,” said Rosie Rios, the chair of America 250. “This initiative is about gathering voices from across America to build the largest oral and visual history collection in our country’s history.”

A giant, silver Airstream trailer with an American flag stylishly painted on it is what you want to look for if you’re interested in sharing your story. You’ll find it on the National Mall on Monday, and they’ll be recording interviews in other parts of the city over the coming days.

Eventually, they’ll be visiting all 50 states, as well as all American territories.

“These will be mobile recording studios that will crisscross the country, making stops in local Walmart parking lots to engage communities and local leaders,” Rios said.

“We’re going to the Deep South, we’re going to tribal nations, we’re going to rural America. We are coming to you. Over the next year, we’ll capture thousands of interviews and document what it means to live, work and serve in America today,” she added.

One of the first to record his story was Darrell Green — yes, that Darrell Green who came from Texas and became an honorary D.C. native because of his exploits on the football field with the Washington Commanders, and his humility and demeanor off it.

“D.C. is the city on a light on a hill,” said Green, who added that his whole life can be summed up with two words: “Pinch me.”

“I never want to be anywhere else because this is what God has blessed me with — the privilege of being able to live and move and have my being in this nation,” said Green, who recalled meeting with not just former President George W. Bush but also former South African President Nelson Mandela. “I love it. I’m so grateful to be here.”

“We want to go to sea to the shining sea,” Rios said. “It has to be, again, from all parts of the country, all representations.”

All of the stories will be documented and catalogued in the Library of Congress.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.