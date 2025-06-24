WSSC says to conserve water during hot weather to avoid water bill shock

WSSC Water warns D.C.-area residents that summer water play can spike bills by the hundreds and urges conserving water despite heat waves and the drought ending.

WSSC Water officials say water supplies are ample to deal with the heat wave the D.C. area is experiencing. However, customers could find big increases in their bills next quarter because of much larger water usage and popular ways to cool off.

The recent heavy rains have officially ended the drought that the region was in. But the utility company is urging customers to be mindful of their water usage when it comes to filling their pools and running the sprinklers.

Lyn Riggins with WSSC Water says filing the average kiddie pool two times a week during the summer is the least expensive way to stay home and remain cool. It could add $59 to the average quarterly water bill.

Home water slides and sprinklers, on the other hand, will send your bill skyrocketing.

“If you run a standard sprinkler, say for half an hour twice a week, that’s going to use about 1,300 gallons of water, just in those two usages,” she said, explaining that the usage adds up quickly. “That’s over 15,000 gallons of water and that’s going to add about $373 on top of your normal quarterly bill.”

Another big water user are the very popular slip and slides that, over the course of the summer, can be fun to play in.

“Over a quarterly billing cycle, that’s over 23,000 gallons of water, that’s going to add close to $600 on top of your normal quarterly bill,” she said.

Her advice is to check hoses and connections for leaks in outdoor water devices. A small leak can increase bills quickly.

Limit outdoor water play time to short periods and reuse water whenever possible. Also consider going to public swimming pools and water parks if you really need to get in the water.

“Being aware of how much water you’re using, really allows the customer to have the power to control their bill,” she added.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.