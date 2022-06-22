Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » NBC4's Leon Harris sentenced…

NBC4’s Leon Harris sentenced to jail after DUI arrest

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

June 22, 2022, 5:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NBC Washington anchor Leon Harris will spend 10 days in jail, after pleading guilty to a driving under the influence charge in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Harris was arrested in January and charged with six misdemeanors. He pleaded guilty to a single count.

The judge sentenced Harris to one year in jail, but suspended almost all of the sentence. He will have three years of supervised probation and must use an interlock device on his vehicle.

Harris apologized before Tuesday’s trial in Montgomery County District Court.

“I admitted in court today something that I have come to fully accept,” Harris said in a statement. “I made a terrible decision to drink and drive. That is something I am grateful to have survived and something for which I will have to pay a debt to society,” Harris said, according to NBC Washington.

“My alcoholism will not be the end of me, but my acknowledging it is going to be a new beginning for me,” Harris said.

Harris offered an on-air apology to NBC4 viewers in March after taking time away from the TV station, following his January arrest.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DHS ‘centralizing’ disciplinary processes following 45-day review

OASIS+ or OASIS-Plus? Either way, GSA puts the next generation services contract on the fast track

BIL to increase pay for federal firefighters as agencies struggle with frontline retention

Three things to watch in the House 2023 NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up