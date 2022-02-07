NBC Washington’s Leon Harris to ‘take some time away’ after charges

NBC Washington anchor Leon Harris said in a statement Monday that he’s “decided to take some time away” after his arrest last month on DUI charges following a car crash in Montgomery County, Maryland.

“I have decided to take some time away to deal with an issue that took me a long time to accept,” Harris said in the statement, NBC Washington reported.

“I am thankful to everyone for their support and understanding,” Harris added. “I’m sorry to those I have hurt or let down. I hope to return as a healthier person.”

The Montgomery County police said he rear-ended another car on Bradley Boulevard near River Road on the night of Jan. 29.

He was charged with six misdemeanors: driving under the influence, attempting to elude police, driving while impaired by alcohol, attempting to drive while impaired and two charges of failing to stay on the scene of an accident.

Court records show this is the second time Harris has been charged with DUI in Montgomery County.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.