Maryland Primary: Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Races to watch in Montgomery Co. | Races to watch in Prince George’s Co.
Home » Washington, DC News » NBC4's Leon Harris says…

NBC4’s Leon Harris says he was ‘in worse shape’ than he thought after DUI crash

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

July 18, 2022, 8:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NBC Washington anchor Leon Harris sat down for an interview at the station Monday to discuss his struggles with sobriety — months after he caused a car crash while driving under the influence of alcohol in Montgomery County, Maryland, back in January.

During the interview, Harris told Doreen Gentzler he was lucky he did not kill someone because he had become so used to driving while impaired.

“In my condition, I could have killed somebody,” Harris said. “I was actually more impaired than I thought I was. I thought that, you know, after having about four glasses of wine, I was good. I wasn’t, and nobody’s going to be good after that.”

Watch a portion of the interview below.

Harris is currently serving a three-year supervised probation and has an ignition interlock device installed on his vehicle. Ignition interlocks are breathalyzers that prevent drivers from starting their vehicle if the device senses the driver’s blood alcohol levels is above a certain limit, according to D.C.’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

Harris will anchor Tuesday, according to NBC Washington, which is a WTOP news partner.

Harris expressed his commitment to his marriage and recovery from alcoholism, saying he attends three hours of therapy a day.

“I wanted to repair, before even repairing myself … my marriage,” Harris said.

Harris wrapped up the interview saying that he’s going to go beyond words and that for the rest of his life he’s going to work on staying sober.

“But I will try to show you that I just, I deserve a shot at earning your trust and respect again. And the only way I can do that is through patterns, not promises,” Harris said

Hugh Garbrick

In 2020, Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college. While studying, Hugh interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh has lived in Montgomery County his whole life.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Top intel official touts telework, increasing workplace flexibilities

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

IG audit finds Treasury didn't collect $472M in debts owed to 28 agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up