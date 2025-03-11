Federal workers can see some free baseball, courtesy of the Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals host the Baltimore Orioles in D.C. on March 24, to close out their exhibition seasons with one final game against each other. Federal workers can attend for free.

All current and former federal employees are eligible to receive a pair of free tickets to the 1:05 p.m. game at Nationals Park.

To claim tickets, the Nats said to do the following:

Visit www.nats.com/app to download the MLB Ballpark app and sign up for an account prior to arrival. Tickets will be available exclusively through the MLB Ballpark app. Bring your proof of federal employee status. Current or former Government ID, pay stub, email address, or alternative proof of current or former employment will be accepted. Redeem your tickets at the First Base Box Office, located at the corner of Potomac Avenue SE and First Street SE. The First Base Box Office will open at 11:45 a.m. on Monday, March 24, and will close after the last out of the third inning.

The team said the limited time offer does have some restrictions.

Opening day at Nationals Park is three days later, on March 27, when the Nationals host the Philadelphia Phillies at 4:05 p.m.

