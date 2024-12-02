NBC Washington’s Leon Harris ‘stepping away from anchor desk’ to focus on health, station says

NBC Washington announced Monday that Leon Harris is "stepping away from the anchor desk to focus on health issues."

NBC Washington announced Monday that anchor Leon Harris is “stepping away from the anchor desk to focus on health issues.”

The full statement from the station is below:

An update about our colleague Leon Harris. pic.twitter.com/dzUEe96Qa4 — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) December 2, 2024

The announcement comes after Harris appeared unwell during a 6 p.m. newscast Thanksgiving Day. Some viewers noticed and posted on social media, voicing concerns that the anchor could be suffering a medical emergency after he stumbled over his words several times.

“We here at NBC4 — and you at home — care deeply about Leon and wish him well,” the station wrote. “We thank you for your concern.”

It’s unclear at this time whether the move is permanent or temporary.

Harris has anchored local news in the D.C. region for 20 years. He anchored on 7News’ evening newscasts for years before joining NBC Washington’s team in April 2017.

He had previously left his work at NBC4 temporarily after being convicted on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail and three years of supervised probation.

Before returning to the anchor desk in July 2022, Harris spoke about his struggles with sobriety during an interview with his colleague Doreen Gentzler.

“In my condition, I could have killed somebody,” Harris told Gentzler. “I was actually more impaired than I thought I was.”

Watch Monday’s announcement below:

WTOP has reached out to NBC Washington for more details.

