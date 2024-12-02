Live Radio
Home » Local News » NBC Washington's Leon Harris…

NBC Washington’s Leon Harris ‘stepping away from anchor desk’ to focus on health, station says

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

December 2, 2024, 5:48 PM

NBC Washington announced Monday that anchor Leon Harris is “stepping away from the anchor desk to focus on health issues.”

The full statement from the station is below:

The announcement comes after Harris appeared unwell during a 6 p.m. newscast Thanksgiving Day. Some viewers noticed and posted on social media, voicing concerns that the anchor could be suffering a medical emergency after he stumbled over his words several times.

“We here at NBC4 — and you at home — care deeply about Leon and wish him well,” the station wrote. “We thank you for your concern.”

It’s unclear at this time whether the move is permanent or temporary.

Harris has anchored local news in the D.C. region for 20 years. He anchored on 7News’ evening newscasts for years before joining NBC Washington’s team in April 2017.

He had previously left his work at NBC4 temporarily after being convicted on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail and three years of supervised probation.

Before returning to the anchor desk in July 2022, Harris spoke about his struggles with sobriety during an interview with his colleague Doreen Gentzler.

“In my condition, I could have killed somebody,” Harris told Gentzler. “I was actually more impaired than I thought I was.”

Watch Monday’s announcement below:

WTOP has reached out to NBC Washington for more details. 

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

jkronzer@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Local News | TV News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up