Ahead of holidays, UPS has more than 3,000 jobs to fill in the DC area

With less than eight weeks before Christmas, UPS said it's seeking over 3,000 people in the D.C. area to fill its jobs.

With less than eight weeks before Christmas, odds are you haven’t done any of your holiday shopping yet.

Sure, online shopping can make it a lot easier, so even if you’re not rushing yet, someone else will be rushing that gift to you so it can get wrapped in time.

One of the region’s biggest shipping companies is hiring now so it doesn’t have to rush into things either this holiday season.

Friday is what UPS dubs “Brown Friday,” with a goal of hiring about 60,000 new workers for the holiday season nationwide, and more than 3,200 season workers just in the D.C. area.

“The peak season is the shortest it’s been since 2019 so we have a shorter window” this year, said Natasha Amadi, a spokeswoman for UPS. “So this year, the pressure is on.”

Full and part-time positions need to be filled, and the company says it’s looking for package handlers, drivers, and driver helpers who will also be on the trucks and helping with the deliveries.

“We’ve streamlined our hiring our interview process, and most applicants will have a job offer in 10 minutes or less,” said Amadi. “And 75% of roles don’t require interviews.”

Wages start between $21 and $23 per hour. UPS also offers a tuition reimbursement program for employees. Current employees can also get bonuses for referring new hires.

An in-person hiring event runs until 2 p.m. on Friday at the UPS facility on Ardwick-Ardmore Road in Landover, Maryland.

However, even if you show up there, you could still get hired for other UPS facilities around the region.

Virtual hiring events are also happening during the same time by clicking here. You can also go to upsjobs.com anytime to apply online as well.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.