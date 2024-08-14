Where and when you can catch this year’s county and state fairs in the DC region

Break out your boots and prepare your appetite for deep-fried cuisine. Here's what to know about all the D.C. region's fairs and festivals.

The arrival of late summer and early fall means it’s fair season in the D.C. area. So break out your boots and prepare your appetite for deep-fried cuisine. Here’s what to know about all the region’s fairs and festivals.

In Maryland, the Prince George’s County Fair was canceled because of a lack of volunteers. The fairs in Howard and Carroll counties happened earlier this summer.

Fauquier, Loudoun and Fairfax counties in Virginia hosted their fairs already. But not to worry, there’s plenty of other chances to get your fair fix at the events below.

Statewide celebrations

State Fair of Virginia

When: Sept. 27 to Oct. 6

Where: The Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia

What’s happening: Enjoy performances from Let’s Sing Taylor, Cooper Alan, Will Overman, Hinder, Lonestar and more. There’s also plenty of fair fun to be had, with events such as lawn mower racing, a petting zoo, rodeo and magic show. Full details are on the fair’s website.

Maryland State Fair

When: Aug. 22-25, Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, Sept. 5-8

Where: Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, Maryland

What’s happening: There will be performances from Let’s Sing Taylor and Big Time Rush. Attractions include horse and pig racing, glass blowing and a rodeo. The full schedule is on the fair’s website.

Maryland’s county fairs

Montgomery County Fair

When: Now until Aug. 17

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Gaithersburg, Maryland

What’s happening: Paid attractions include Wednesday and Thursday night’s monster truck show and Friday and Saturday night’s demolition derby. There’s other free fun to be had with chain saw carving, comedy and hypnotist shows, circus shows and pig racing. More information is on the fair’s website.

Anne Arundel County Fair

When: Sept. 11-15

Where: Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds in Crownsville, Maryland

What’s happening: Tractor pulls, eating contests, concerts, carnival rides, a livestock auction and more await at this year’s Anne Arundel County celebration. Find all the information in this year’s fair catalog.

Charles County Fair

When: Sept. 12-15

Where: Charles County Fairgrounds in La Plata, Maryland

What’s happening: It’s the 100th Charles County Fair and this year’s event features livestock shows of all kinds, along with eating contests, lawn mower racing and horse pulling. A full schedule of events is available online.

The Great Frederick Fair

When: Sept. 13-21

Where: The Frederick Fairgrounds in Frederick, Maryland

What’s happening: This year’s fair in Frederick features big-name performances from Flo Rida, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Riley Green and more, along with tractor and truck pulls and two nights of demolition derby action. More information is online.

Virginia’s county fairs

Arlington County Fair

When: Now through Aug. 18

Where: Thomas Jefferson Community Center in Arlington, Virginia

What’s happening: Catch a slew of live music performances, the D.C. Roller Derby, eating contests, a petting zoo and plenty more at this year’s fair, happening now through this weekend. A full schedule of events is online.

Prince William County Fair

When: Now through Aug. 17

Where: Prince William County in Manassas, Virginia

What’s happening: The PWC Fair’s remaining grandstand events include two nights of monster truck madness and a demolition derby on the fairs final night. There’s also daily wine tasting, camel and pony rides and more. More information on events is available online.

Stafford County Fair

When: Oct. 17-20

Where: University of Mary Washington campus in Fredericksburg, Virginia

What’s happening: The Stafford County Fair welcomes visitors with carnival rides, a petting zoo and pony rides, along with sheriff displays and demonstrations. The weekend features the Miss Stafford County Pageant and kids power wheels derbies and tractor pulls. A full schedule of events is online.

