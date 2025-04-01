Biking event aims to keep wounded veterans active and connected

On Tuesday, a group of vets in Fairfax County, Virginia, received custom-fitted bikes tailored to their needs, courtesy of the Wounded Warrior Project.

A special event in the D.C. area this week is giving injured veterans the chance to regain their mobility through a bike ride.

On Tuesday, a group of vets in Fairfax County, Virginia, received custom-fitted bikes tailored to their specific needs.

“It means everything to know that there are people out here who truly care about you, who would go through all this just so you can have some enjoyment in life,” said Robin Young, one of the wounded veterans.

Her bike was designed to help her ride with a traumatic brain injury. It provides support for her leg due to weakness on her left side.

“When you’re dealing with injuries, there are so many bad days,” Young said. “So much stuff is taken away from you, and this gives you something back.”

Called Soldier Ride, the event is led by the Wounded Warrior Project, the nonprofit that helps injured service members stay active and connected.

“Depending on the adaptive needs, we can accommodate anyone,” said Kervin Quinones with the Wounded Warrior Project.

For example, Quinones said one veteran needed all the bike’s controls on one side, meaning the brakes and both shifters were placed on the right hand.

“We can go ahead and make those adjustments,” Quinones said.

Another veteran did not have calf control, so their heel needed to go directly into the pedal.

“We’ll actually put a pedal that locks their foot in a particular position,” Quinones said.

The goal, he said, is to give veterans an opportunity to rediscover their strength and potential.

“We want our warriors to realize that we haven’t forgotten about them, that we do appreciate what they did for us,” Quinones said. “It also allows them to integrate with each other so that they’re not isolated.”

Veteran Braxton Matheney said his bike was modified to help him ride with knee pain and limited range of motion in his ankle.

“I haven’t been on a bike in years, and after my injury, being on a bike was never really even in my thoughts or plans,” Matheney said. “It’s a big mental boost.”

The group received their bikes Tuesday and will ride through Annapolis, Maryland, and Lorton, Virginia, in the coming days.

