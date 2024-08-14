2024 Arlington County Fair road closures: What you need to know

The Arlington County Fair starts Wednesday — and with it comes a slew of road closures.

Listen now to WTOP News

The Arlington County Fair, which bills itself as one of the largest free entertainment events on the East Coast, starts Wednesday at the Thomas Jefferson Community Center.

With the start of celebrations and fun come road closures for surrounding streets.

Here’s what you need to know.

2nd Street S., between S. Jackson Street and S. Irving Street, will be closed from 8 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2024, until 11 p.m. on Aug. 18.

S. Old Glebe Road between S. Glebe Road and 2nd Street S. will be closed daily from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Aug. 14, 15 and 16.

S. Old Glebe Road between S. Glebe Road and 2nd Street S. will be closed daily from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Aug. 17 and 18, for bus traffic only.

Other, unannounced closures are possible, Arlington County police said.

In addition, drivers should keep their eyes peeled for “No Parking” signs, since parking will be restricted in the area.

A map of the closures is below, courtesy Arlington County police.

According to the Arlington County Fair website, attendance has recently reached over 84,000 revelers.

The first fair took place in 1977.

More information, including a schedule of events, is on the fair’s website.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.