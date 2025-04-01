‘Make-A-Wish wanted me to have a good life’: Alum describes importance of program during National Wish Month

Mother Caitlin Prior described October 2020 when her son Jack was diagnosed with cancer as devastating.

When asked why he was granted a wish, Jack Prior, an 8-year-old Make-A-Wish alum from Chantilly, Virginia, answered, “I beat cancer and Make-A-Wish wanted me to have a good life.”

When Jack was granted a wish, it surprised his mother.

“Everything I had known about Make-A-Wish prior to his diagnosis, I thought it was for children that were terminal,” Caitlin Prior said. “Someone pointed out to me it’s Make-A-Wish, not necessarily, ‘make a last wish.’ So it’s for all the kids that are battling the critical illnesses.”

Prior described October 2020 when Jack was diagnosed with cancer as devastating.

Not only was it in the middle of the pandemic, but the Priors had just moved and they also had two year-old twins at home.

Prior said they were honored when her son was granted a wish.

“The fact that he picked Disney World, because of a family of five, it’s something that we probably wouldn’t have been able to do on our own,” she said. “It was a whole week of just being happy, with no worries.”

Asked what he thinks about those that work and volunteer at Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, Jack said, “I would actually describe them as friends.”

Jack Prior was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. (Courtesy Caitlin Prior) Courtesy Caitlin Prior Jack and Caitlin Prior during Jack’s cancer treatments. (Courtesy Caitlin Prior) Courtesy Caitlin Prior Jack Prior’s Make-A-Wish trip was a vacation to Disney World with his family. (Courtesy Caitlin Prior) Courtesy Caitlin Prior Jack Prior beat cancer after being diagnosed in 2020. (Courtesy Caitlin Prior) Courtesy Caitlin Prior ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

