Montgomery County fair brings a taste of country living to the DC suburbs

The gates opened Saturday on the 75th Montgomery County Agricultural Fair at the fairgrounds in Gaithersburg.

The gates opened Saturday on the 75th Montgomery County Agricultural Fair at the fairgrounds in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

In the cattle pavilion, young 4-H members paraded their Heifers, which they’ve been raising since last fall, before judges and a wide-eyed audience of suburbanites and city dwellers.

“The shows and the judging are fun to watch — you don’t get a lot of exposure to farm animals in Chevy Chase, it’s good to be able to see,” said Tom Walton, who visited the fair with his wife and two children.

Many families turned out Saturday to visit the animal barns, watch the judging and stroll the midway on opening day, which was delayed because of Friday’s heavy rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby.

Robin and Ed of Montgomery County told WTOP that they take their grandchildren to the fair every year.

“It’s our job to show our grandchildren that there is more to life than TikTok and Facebook,” Ed said.

Kids in jeans and T-shirts, used to working in barns, cared for farm animals in stalls where visitors took in the sights, sounds and smells of fresh hay.

“I’ve shown sheep my entire life. I had my first sheep registered to my name when I was 4 years old, so I’ve been showing at this fair for 15 years … I also show market turkeys and breeding chickens,” said Annabelle Miller of Keymar, Maryland.

Miller is one of 12 members of the county fair’s Royal Court, selected for their leadership and community service.

Farm tractors pulled trams ferrying people from the entrance gate to the top of the fair. From there, it’s a gently sloping walk past the barns and sheds of cattle, goats, sheep and pigs and onto the midway, where a large lighted Ferris wheel towers over the colorful scene of rides and games.

“There’s alien spaceships and bumper cars, it’s crazy,” said nine-year-old Timur Walton, adding that he favored the excitement of the midway over the bucolic animal exhibits.

“Oh yes, I’ve been trying to tell my dad that I can probably go on one of the rides that can go upside down, it sounds really fun … I like that you can really feel the wind … it’s just moving around in every direction possible and you feel so good,” said Walton.

There’s also plenty to eat and drink at the fair, including turkey legs, corn on the cob, fried chicken, funnel cake and lemonade.

The Montgomery County Agricultural Fair runs through Saturday, Aug. 17.

