Where to find deals for National Ice Cream Day in the DC area

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

July 21, 2024, 11:26 AM

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day. WTOP has the scoop on where you can get a deal in the D.C. area.

Ice Cream Jubilee, with locations in D.C., Virginia and Maryland, is celebrating 10 years of business on National Ice Cream Day and is offering a buy one scoop, get another scoop free deal.

Insomnia Cookies is handing out free ice cream in a cup across the D.C. area, with any purchase.

North Market Pop Shop in Frederick, Maryland, celebrates the day with 24% off any ice cream purchase.

At The Scoop in Potomac, Maryland, you can buy one scoop and get a kiddie scoop for free.

Dolcezza is celebrating its 20th anniversary since opening its first store by giving away free scoops of its Chocotorta gelato Sunday.

At The Cut in Georgetown, you can find special prices on ice cream scoops and ice cream sandwiches. Your furry friend can also grab a deal on a pawpsicle — yes, it is spelled “p-a-w.”

Dippin’ Dots is giving away a free “mini cup” of its ice cream at stores in the D.C. area.

At Baskin-Robbins, you can save $5 on any order of $20 or more, by ordering on the shop’s app using the code SEIZETHEYAY.

At Burger King on National Ice Cream Day, you can get a free soft serve on a cone, with a purchase of a dollar or more on the company’s app.

