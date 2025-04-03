Virginia will be 1st state to order reckless drivers to install speed-limiting devices

Judges in Virginia will soon be able to order reckless drivers convicted of going over 100 miles an hour to install speed-limiting technology in their vehicles.

Under HB2096, the Intelligent Speed Assistance Program, introduced by Arlington Del. Patrick Hope, a Democrat, a judge can require a driver who has been convicted of reckless driving, and was found to have been driving more than 100 miles per hour, to install a speed-limiting, as an alternative to having their license suspended.

Both houses of Virginia’s General Assembly adopted amendments by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, which allows the court to decide how long the technology will be required for a particular driver.

While the bill doesn’t provide specific technologies that must be used, the small devices will use smart GPS technology, which can see where a car is being driven, gauge how fast it’s going and limit further acceleration.

The driver would be responsible for the cost of installing the device.

D.C. passed similar legislation in 2024 to require repeat dangerous drivers to install speed-limiting devices. New York City began using similar speed-limiting technology on its municipal fleet in 2022.

Washington state is also considering the Intelligent Speed Assistance technology.

Under the new Virginia bill, drivers who tamper with, or try to bypass or circumvent the Intelligent Speed Assistance device could be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor, with a penalty of not more than 12 months in jail and a possible fine of not more than $2,500.

The bill will take effect July 1, 2026.

