Just in time for evening commute: Chance of gusty thunderstorms

Amid a long, hot dry spell that has prompted a drought watch, some thunderstorms are in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon, bringing showers and the potential for gusty winds.

The sun will peek through clouds Tuesday afternoon, before storm chances pick up around the time of the evening commute, according to WTOP Meteorologist Matt Ritter.

“A few of those storms could have some damaging wind gusts and briefly heavy downpours,” Ritter said.

The storms are expected to form in the early afternoon around the Interstate 81 corridor and then spread over the D.C. region.

Heavy weather is expected to end by about midnight with temperatures remaining warm and muggy, Ritter said. That could lead to patchy fog in some areas.

The heat returns Wednesday, with temps expected to shoot back up into the 90s for several days. There will also be the chance for an isolated afternoon thunderstorm each day until Friday.

Current weather

Forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms, especially late in the day. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Winds: South 5-15 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Storms ending. Mostly to partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows in the middle 70s.

Winds: South 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. Isolated showers, storms. Highs in the middle 90s.

Winds: West 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers, storms. Highs in the middle to upper 90s.

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph

