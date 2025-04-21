Pope Francis remembered across DC area

As tributes to Pope Francis pour in across the world following the Vatican's announcement of the pontiff's death Monday, the 266th pope is being remembered in the nation's capital too.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine met Pope Francis in Rome and joined WTOP's Mark Lewis to reflect on that meeting.

In 2015, Pope Francis made a historic trip to D.C., visiting the White House, addressing Congress, celebrating afternoon Mass and attending a lunch at the Catholic Charities headquarters.

The pope made a lasting impression in the District, and leaders and residents alike stopped to reflect Monday after news of his death, with Mayor Muriel Bowser saying it “will be felt throughout our city and around the world today.”

Bowser met Francis in the White House during his trip. She said he brought a special energy to D.C.

“He just had a spirit of generosity. He liked to touch people and be among people, so he was just a wonderful guest and a wonderful leader of our church,” Bowser said. “I think he will be forever remembered as his sentiment that as Catholics, and as people of faith, who are we to judge? And I’ll remember him for that.”

Pope Francis challenged us to lift up our neighbors with love and compassion, take care of our planet, and look after the least, the last, and the lost among us. The loss of Pope Francis will be felt throughout our city and around the world today—but I know that the DC community… pic.twitter.com/VbcpvF2bTU — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) April 21, 2025

The rector at D.C.’s Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception woke up to a phone call alerting him to the news of Pope Francis’ death.

“I was shocked,” Monsignor Walter Rossi said.

He remembered when the pope held mass on the basilica’s steps in 2015.

“I spent a lot of time with him because I was with him from the moment he arrived to the moment he left, and the holy father always has a ready smile,” he said.

Many came to the basilica Monday when they heard the news. A man named Chris, who visited Rome and saw Pope Francis earlier this year, spoke to WTOP after praying the rosary on the steps.

“I don’t know him, he doesn’t know me, and yet I just feel like he was always a great father to me and to many of the people of the world, and it’s the least I could do to honor his legacy,” he said.

At the basilica, Gabriel Francis, president of the Indian American Catholic Association, recalled his favorite memory of the pope.

“When he went to the prisons and washed prisoners feet, just the way Jesus did. It was very humbling, and something that we will fondly remember of how he belittled himself, but in the form of Christ. What Jesus did, that’s what he did, and he carried out that mission until the very end.”

Black bunting is now draped near the entrance of the basilica to mourn the pope.

Daniel Manzoni, the director of Festival Argentino, a celebration of Argentine culture in Virginia, recalled Pope Francis’ visit to D.C. in 2015. The community of Argentinians, he said, “were extremely proud,” and excited to see the pope visit Washington.

“We were talking in the community, and everybody loved it,” he said.

Manzoni said Pope Francis had critics who believed that he, then the superior of the Jesuit order in Argentina, didn’t do enough to speak out against the military dictatorship’s “dirty war” lodged against left-wing political opponents.

“I think he did something reasonable, considering how difficult it was to live in a dictatorship that was killing so many people,” Manzoni said.

Regional, national leaders remember Pope Francis

Calling him the “People’s Pope,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in a post on X that Pope Francis “led with humility, compassion, and love for all people.” Adding that he “will be forever grateful for his spiritual leadership and the legacy he leaves behind.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a social media post the pope “inspired so many with his message of compassion, concern for the poor, and invitation to seek Christ’s mercy.”

Earlier this year, Pope Francis named Cardinal Robert McElroy the archbishop of Washington.

“Yesterday we celebrated the victory of Christ over death itself, and the foundation for our conviction that we live on this Earth on a journey that leads to eternity and the loving embrace of our God. Pope Francis lived that journey, preaching the Gospel and ennobling the world in which we live,” McElroy said. “Amidst our sadness at this death, we thank God for the penetrating grace that he has brought among us.”

Cardinal Wilton Gregory, the Archbishop Emeritus of Washington, shared similar sentiments:

“His devoted service to Christ’s Church and to our entire world is a legacy that will endure for ages to come. He presented the compassionate face of a pastor as he exercised the Petrine Office. People felt close to him and therefore closer to our Church. May the Lord reward him for his ministry as Shepherd in the likeness of Jesus.”

During the pope’s 2015 trip to the U.S., Barack Obama welcomed him to the White House. Obama remembered the 88-year-old pope as a “rare leader who made us want to be better people,” in a post on social media.

Pope Francis was the rare leader who made us want to be better people. In his humility and his gestures at once simple and profound – embracing the sick, ministering to the homeless, washing the feet of young prisoners – he shook us out of our complacency and reminded us that we… pic.twitter.com/AFI0BEotUO — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 21, 2025

Vice President JD Vance, who exchanged Easter greetings with Pope Francis at the Vatican Sunday, said his “heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.” Adding: “May God rest his soul.”

I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days… — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 21, 2025

President Donald Trump ordered U.S. flags be flown at half-staff in memory of the pope.

“May God Bless him and all who loved him!” Trump said in a social media post.

Kurt Martens, professor of canon law at Catholic University and one of the world's leading experts on conclaves and the papacy, joined WTOP's John Domen and Michelle Basch to talk about the process of appointing the pope's successor.

WTOP’s Matt Small, Kate Ryan, Nick Iannelli, Luke Lukert and Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.

