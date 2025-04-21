Live Radio
Home » Local News » Pope Francis remembered across…

Pope Francis remembered across DC area

WTOP Staff

April 21, 2025, 4:04 PM

download audio
Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine met Pope Francis in Rome and joined WTOP's Mark Lewis to reflect on that meeting.
Locals react to Pope Francis' death

As tributes to Pope Francis pour in across the world following the Vatican’s announcement of the pontiff’s death Monday, the 266th pope is being remembered in the nation’s capital, too.

In 2015, Pope Francis made a historic trip to D.C., visiting the White House, addressing Congress, celebrating afternoon Mass and attending a lunch at the Catholic Charities headquarters.

The pope made a lasting impression in the District, and leaders and residents alike stopped to reflect Monday after news of his death, with Mayor Muriel Bowser saying it “will be felt throughout our city and around the world today.”

Bowser met Francis in the White House during his trip. She said he brought a special energy to D.C.

“He just had a spirit of generosity. He liked to touch people and be among people, so he was just a wonderful guest and a wonderful leader of our church,” Bowser said. “I think he will be forever remembered as his sentiment that as Catholics, and as people of faith, who are we to judge? And I’ll remember him for that.”

The rector at D.C.’s Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception woke up to a phone call alerting him to the news of Pope Francis’ death.

“I was shocked,” Monsignor Walter Rossi said.

He remembered when the pope held mass on the basilica’s steps in 2015.

“I spent a lot of time with him because I was with him from the moment he arrived to the moment he left, and the holy father always has a ready smile,” he said.

Many came to the basilica Monday when they heard the news. A man named Chris, who visited Rome and saw Pope Francis earlier this year, spoke to WTOP after praying the rosary on the steps.

“I don’t know him, he doesn’t know me, and yet I just feel like he was always a great father to me and to many of the people of the world, and it’s the least I could do to honor his legacy,” he said.

At the basilica, Gabriel Francis, president of the Indian American Catholic Association, recalled his favorite memory of the pope.

“When he went to the prisons and washed prisoners feet, just the way Jesus did. It was very humbling, and something that we will fondly remember of how he belittled himself, but in the form of Christ. What Jesus did, that’s what he did, and he carried out that mission until the very end.”

Black bunting is now draped near the entrance of the basilica to mourn the pope.

Daniel Manzoni, the director of Festival Argentino, a celebration of Argentine culture in Virginia, recalled Pope Francis’ visit to D.C. in 2015. The community of Argentinians, he said, “were extremely proud,” and excited to see the pope visit Washington.

“We were talking in the community, and everybody loved it,” he said.

Manzoni said Pope Francis had critics who believed that he, then the superior of the Jesuit order in Argentina, didn’t do enough to speak out against the military dictatorship’s “dirty war” lodged against left-wing political opponents.

“I think he did something reasonable, considering how difficult it was to live in a dictatorship that was killing so many people,” Manzoni said.

Related stories

Regional, national leaders remember Pope Francis

Calling him the “People’s Pope,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said in a post on X that Pope Francis “led with humility, compassion, and love for all people.” Adding that he “will be forever grateful for his spiritual leadership and the legacy he leaves behind.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a social media post the pope “inspired so many with his message of compassion, concern for the poor, and invitation to seek Christ’s mercy.”

Earlier this year, Pope Francis named Cardinal Robert McElroy the archbishop of Washington.

Yesterday we celebrated the victory of Christ over death itself, and the foundation for our conviction that we live on this Earth on a journey that leads to eternity and the loving embrace of our God. Pope Francis lived that journey, preaching the Gospel and ennobling the world in which we live,” McElroy said. “Amidst our sadness at this death, we thank God for the penetrating grace that he has brought among us.”

Cardinal Wilton Gregory, the Archbishop Emeritus of Washington, shared similar sentiments:

“His devoted service to Christ’s Church and to our entire world is a legacy that will endure for ages to come. He presented the compassionate face of a pastor as he exercised the Petrine Office. People felt close to him and therefore closer to our Church. May the Lord reward him for his ministry as Shepherd in the likeness of Jesus.”

During the pope’s 2015 trip to the U.S., Barack Obama welcomed him to the White House. Obama remembered the 88-year-old pope as a “rare leader who made us want to be better people,” in a post on social media.

Vice President JD Vance, who exchanged Easter greetings with Pope Francis at the Vatican Sunday, said his “heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.” Adding: “May God rest his soul.”

President Donald Trump ordered U.S. flags be flown at half-staff in memory of the pope.

“May God Bless him and all who loved him!” Trump said in a social media post.

download audio
Kurt Martens, professor of canon law at Catholic University and one of the world's leading experts on conclaves and the papacy, joined WTOP's John Domen and Michelle Basch to talk about the process of appointing the pope's successor.

WTOP’s Matt Small, Kate Ryan, Nick Iannelli, Luke Lukert and Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

Pope Francis holds the hand of a toddler as he salutes faithful at the end of his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.
Pope Francis holds the hand of a toddler as he salutes faithful at the end of his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
Pope Francis sits by the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square during a funeral mass at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Pope Francis, centre, sits by the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI St. Peter’s Square during a funeral mass at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Benedict died at 95 on Dec. 31 in the monastery on the Vatican grounds where he had spent nearly all of his decade in retirement. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
Pope Francis kisses hand of Canadian Indigenous woman as he arrives at Edmonton's International airport, Canada, Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Pope Francis, right, kisses hand to Canadian Indigenous woman as he arrives at Edmonton’s International airport, Canada, Sunday, July 24, 2022. Pope Francis begins a weeklong trip to Canada on Sunday to apologize to Indigenous peoples for the abuses committed by Catholic missionaries in the country’s notorious residential schools. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia
Pope Francis delivers an Urbi et orbi prayer from the empty St. Peter's Square amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Pope Francis, white figure standing alone at center, delivers an Urbi et orbi prayer from the empty St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Friday, March 27, 2020. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vatican on Friday announced that Francis will celebrate Mass for Palm Sunday, on April 5, Holy Thursday, on April 9 and Easter vigil and Easter Sunday on the weekend of April 11-12, all at the basilica’s central altar. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Yara Nardi/Pool Photo via AP )
Yara Nardi/Pool Photo via AP
Pope Francis signs document pledging Christian-Muslim cooperation alongside Egypt's Azhar Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb.
Pope Francis (L) and Egypt’s Azhar Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb (R) sign documents during the Human Fraternity Meeting at the Founders Memorial in Abu Dhabi on February 4, 2019. Pope Francis rejected “hatred and violence” in the name of God, on the first visit by the head of the Catholic church to the Muslim-majority Arabian Peninsula. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images
Patriarch Kirill, Pope Francis
The head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill, left, and Pope Francis meet at the Jose Marti airport in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Feb. 12, 2016. This is the first-ever papal meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, a historic development in the 1,000-year schism within Christianity. (Max Rossi/Pool photo via AP)
Max Rossi/Pool photo via AP
Pope Francis speaks before joint meeting of Congress in 2015.
Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio and others applaud Pope Francis as he arrives to address a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015, making history as the first pontiff to do so. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Pope Francis meets Fidel Castro in Sept. 2015.
Pope Francis meets Fidel Castro in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. The Vatican described the 40-minute meeting at Castro’s residence as informal and familial, with an exchange of books. (AP Photo/Alex Castro, File )
AP Photo/Alex Castro, File
Pope Francis meets President Barack Obama at the Vatican in March 2014
In this March 27, 2014 file photo, President Barack Obama, left, reacts as he meets with Pope Francis, center, during their exchange of gifts at the Vatican. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Pope Francis on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Biden is only the second Catholic president in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File
Pope Francis is greeted at the Italian island of Lampedusa to highlight the plight of migrants crossing the Mediterranean. This was his first trip outside of Rome.
Pope Francis is welcomed upon his arrival in the island of Lampedusa southern Italy, Monday July 8, 2013. Pope Francis has arrived on the tiny Sicilian island of Lampedusa to greet recently arrived migrants as yet another boatload came ashore carrying 162 Eritreans. Francis came to pray with survivors of the treacherous crossing from Africa and mourn those who have died trying. He flew Monday from Rome to Lampedusa’s airport and was traveling by coast guard ship to the island’s main port, where he is to throw a wreath of flowers into the sea to remember migrants who never arrived. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia
Pope Francis waves as he arrives in St. Peter's Square for his inauguration Mass at the Vatican, Tuesday, March 19, 2013.
Pope Francis waves as he arrives in St. Peter’s Square for his inauguration Mass at the Vatican, Tuesday, March 19, 2013. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
AP Photo/Michael Sohn
Zach Crilley met Pope Francis in 2015 in D.C. (Courtesy Zach Crilley)
Courtesy Zach Crilley
New Ways Ministry’s Sister Jeannine Gramick met Pope Francis in 2024 at the Vatican. (Courtesy Francis DeBernardo)
Courtesy Francis DeBernardo
group of onlookers watch a screen
D.C. residents watch a livestream of Pope Francis when he visited the nation’s capital in 2015. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)
WTOP/Mike Murillo
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - SEPTEMBER 22: (AFP OUT) Pope Francis departs in a Fiat after arriving from Cuba to the United States September 22, 2015 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Francis will be visiting Washington, New York City and Philadelphia during his first trip to the United States as Pope. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD – SEPTEMBER 22: (AFP OUT) Pope Francis departs in a Fiat after arriving from Cuba to the United States September 22, 2015 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Francis will be visiting Washington, New York City and Philadelphia during his first trip to the United States as Pope. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images
Pope Francis meets President Barack Obama at the Vatican in March 2014
FILE – In this March 27, 2014 file photo, President Barack Obama, left, reacts as he meets with Pope Francis, center, during their exchange of gifts at the Vatican. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with Pope Francis on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Biden is only the second Catholic president in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File
Pope Francis waves to the crowd after speaking at St. Patrick in the City Catholic church in Washington DC, USA, 24 September 2015. St. Patrick is the oldest Catholic church in Washington, founded in 1794. Pope Francis is on a five-day trip to the USA, which includes stops in Washington DC, New York and Philadelphia, after a three-day stay in Cuba.
Pope Francis waves to the crowd after speaking at St. Patrick in the City Catholic church in Washington DC, USA, 24 September 2015. St. Patrick is the oldest Catholic church in Washington, founded in 1794. Pope Francis is on a five-day trip to the USA, which includes stops in Washington DC, New York and Philadelphia, after a three-day stay in Cuba. (Pool)
Pool
Pope Francis (Front C) pauses in front of a sculpture of Spanish-born Junipero Serra, the Franciscan Friar known for starting missions in California, in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC, USA, 24 September 2015. Pope Francis is on a five-day trip to the USA, which includes stops in Washington DC, New York and Philadelphia, after a three-day stay in Cuba. Pope Francis added the Cuba visit after helping broker a historic rapprochement between Washington and Havana that ended a diplomatic freeze of more than 50 years.
Pope Francis (Front C) pauses in front of a sculpture of Spanish-born Junipero Serra, the Franciscan Friar known for starting missions in California, in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC, USA, 24 September 2015. Pope Francis is on a five-day trip to the USA, which includes stops in Washington DC, New York and Philadelphia, after a three-day stay in Cuba. Pope Francis added the Cuba visit after helping broker a historic rapprochement between Washington and Havana that ended a diplomatic freeze of more than 50 years. (Pool)
Pool
Pope Francis gives a thumbs-up while greeting school children before departing the Apostolic Nunciature, the Vatican's diplomatic mission in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015, en route to the Capitol to address a joint meeting of Congress. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Pope Francis gives a thumbs-up while greeting school children before departing the Apostolic Nunciature, the Vatican’s diplomatic mission in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015, en route to the Capitol to address a joint meeting of Congress. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
AP Photo/Cliff Owen
(1/19)
Pope Francis holds the hand of a toddler as he salutes faithful at the end of his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.
Pope Francis sits by the coffin of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI in St. Peter's Square during a funeral mass at the Vatican, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Pope Francis kisses hand of Canadian Indigenous woman as he arrives at Edmonton's International airport, Canada, Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Pope Francis delivers an Urbi et orbi prayer from the empty St. Peter's Square amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Pope Francis signs document pledging Christian-Muslim cooperation alongside Egypt's Azhar Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb.
Patriarch Kirill, Pope Francis
Pope Francis speaks before joint meeting of Congress in 2015.
Pope Francis meets Fidel Castro in Sept. 2015.
Pope Francis meets President Barack Obama at the Vatican in March 2014
Pope Francis is greeted at the Italian island of Lampedusa to highlight the plight of migrants crossing the Mediterranean. This was his first trip outside of Rome.
Pope Francis waves as he arrives in St. Peter's Square for his inauguration Mass at the Vatican, Tuesday, March 19, 2013.
group of onlookers watch a screen
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - SEPTEMBER 22: (AFP OUT) Pope Francis departs in a Fiat after arriving from Cuba to the United States September 22, 2015 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Francis will be visiting Washington, New York City and Philadelphia during his first trip to the United States as Pope. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)
Pope Francis meets President Barack Obama at the Vatican in March 2014
Pope Francis waves to the crowd after speaking at St. Patrick in the City Catholic church in Washington DC, USA, 24 September 2015. St. Patrick is the oldest Catholic church in Washington, founded in 1794. Pope Francis is on a five-day trip to the USA, which includes stops in Washington DC, New York and Philadelphia, after a three-day stay in Cuba.
Pope Francis (Front C) pauses in front of a sculpture of Spanish-born Junipero Serra, the Franciscan Friar known for starting missions in California, in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC, USA, 24 September 2015. Pope Francis is on a five-day trip to the USA, which includes stops in Washington DC, New York and Philadelphia, after a three-day stay in Cuba. Pope Francis added the Cuba visit after helping broker a historic rapprochement between Washington and Havana that ended a diplomatic freeze of more than 50 years.
Pope Francis gives a thumbs-up while greeting school children before departing the Apostolic Nunciature, the Vatican's diplomatic mission in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015, en route to the Capitol to address a joint meeting of Congress. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up