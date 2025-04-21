LGBTQ+ leader calls Pope Francis a ‘gift to the community’

Those in the LGBTQ+ community are remembering Pope Francis as one of the most impactful popes in addressing issues important to them.

“No pope or Catholic leader has done more for the LGBTQ+ community than Pope Francis did,” said Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry in Mount Rainier, Maryland.

His group is described as a national Catholic ministry of justice and reconciliation for LGBTQ+ people and the church. It was founded 48 years ago.

In an interview with WTOP, DeBernardo said Pope Francis wasn’t just the first pope to use the word “gay” when addressing the issue, he was the first to urge kindness in considering those who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“He showed a way out through dialogue, through encounter and through listening that opened up lots of possibilities for the church to grow in its approach to LGBTQ+ issues,” DeBernardo said.

From his early days as the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, when he adopted the phrase, “Who am I to judge?” in a conversation about affirming gay priests, DeBernardo said Francis’ message was always about inclusivity.

DeBernardo met Francis on two separate occasions at the Vatican in 2023 and 2024, and developed a relationship with him, frequently corresponding with him.

“It was like having tea with your grandpa,” DeBernardo told WTOP, describing Francis as an affable, down-to-earth, unassuming man, and calling him a “gift” to the LGBTQ+ community.

“Since he became pope, more and more LGBTQ+ Catholics have had hope that the church will be a more welcoming place for them,” he said.

