Live Radio
Home » Local News » Windy weather whips through…

Windy weather whips through DC region Monday, spring-like conditions expected Tuesday

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

March 11, 2024, 2:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The windy weather that whipped through the D.C. area during the weekend — leaving behind debris on roads and downed power lines — is expected to continue Monday morning. Here’s what you need to know.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the D.C. region through 5 p.m. Monday following Sunday’s blustery weather. According to 7News First Alert Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff, the highest winds will come Monday afternoon, but the gusts will slow down by sunset.

“There could be sustained winds anywhere from 25 to 30 mph in parts of the area as a strong storm system out to the north and east is bringing in the gusty winds,” 7News First Alert Meteorologist Jordan Evans told WTOP.

Since the storm began blowing through the area, strong winds have knocked down trees and caused power outages for thousands around the region. As of 5 a.m. Monday, Dominion Energy says over 2,100 customers are without power in Northern Virginia, with most of them located in Fairfax County. Crews are working on repairs.

On Sunday, wind gusts sparked flight delays averaging two hours at Dulles International Airport, a wind restriction for drivers along the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and brought reported snow squalls to the D.C. area.

Thankfully, this brush with whipping winds isn’t expected to last for too much longer.

After we make it through Monday, temperatures are expected to rise, with highs reaching the mid-60s to low 70s before a chance for less mild weather reenters the forecast.

“Plenty of sunshine with low to mid-70s for the day on Wednesday and Thursday,” van de Graaff said. “We are going to keep it warm into the end of the week as well, bringing back some shower chances on Friday.”

Forecast

MONDAY: WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 5 p.m. Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low to mid-50s. Winds: Northwest 15-25 mph, with gusts of 40-55 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly. Lows in the mid-30s to mid-40s. Winds: West 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny, lighter winds and low humidity. Highs in the mid-60s to 70. Winds: West 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the mid-60s to low-70s. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph.

Current weather

Power Outages

The map below contains current power outages in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. This map is updated every 10 minutes.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

ilyons@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Weather News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up