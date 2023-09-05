Record-breaking temps may be set again as heat wave swathes DC area

"Records are meant to be broken," a National Weather Service meteorologist said when record highs were set at D.C.-area airports on Labor Day. And records may yet be broken again on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.

“We definitely broke some highs” on Monday, National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Witt said.

Reagan National Airport clocked 98 degrees while BWI Marshall Airport and Dulles International Airport clocked in at 99. The old record for Reagan National was 96 degrees and was set in 2019; the former record at Dulles was 95 degrees and set in 1985, 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña said.

The National Weather Service will still need to further examine Monday’s temperatures to make sure the numbers are legitimate, but Witt said, “Yes, they were broken.”

Witt said this warm weather will continue for at least a couple of more days, and new records may be set or tied again.

The record temperatures for Tuesday for Reagan is 97 degrees, and Witt said there is a potential of breaking that one. For Wednesday, the record-high temperature is 98 degrees, which could also be broken or tied.

At BWI Marshall, the record for Tuesday is 96 degrees and for Wednesday it’s 98 degrees. Both may be tied or broken, as well.

And for Dulles, the record high is 96 for Tuesday and 98 on Wednesday. “And we could come close to breaking that, as well,” Witt said.

The records for Reagan National and BWI Marshall go back more than 100 years to 1872; for Dulles, they go back since the 1960s.

Temperatures this time of year are typically in the 80s, 7News First Alert Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said.

In the District, the Hot Weather Emergency will continue through Thursday. During a Hot Weather Emergency, the District sets up cooling centers for residents needing to seek relief from the heat.

Forecast

A cold front will approach the region Thursday and will bring showers and a few thunderstorms, 7News First Alert meteorologist Steve Rudin said.

Highs in the 90s cool to the 80s Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Saturday may be unsettled with wet weather chances.

Tuesday: Very hot, sunny. Highs 95 to 100 degrees. Heat index between 98 to 103.

Wednesday: Scattered clouds. Highs 94 to 99 degrees. Heat index between 100 to 105 degrees.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Showers and storms possible. Highs in the 90s.

Current weather

