What’s new in DC-area school systems this year?

Scott Gelman | sgelman@wtop.com

August 9, 2023, 1:38 PM

Students go back to school in Frederick County on Aug. 17, 2022. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
Summer is already over for some students in the D.C. region, and school for thousands of more is set to begin soon.

So what’s new in local school systems this year? Here’s what to know.

DC

DC Public Schools 

Number of schools: 115 last year

Total enrollment: 50,131 last year

First Day: Aug. 28 

What to know: 

Maryland

Frederick County Public Schools

Number of schools: 69

Total enrollment: 46,899 

First Day: Aug. 23 

What to know:

  • The new Brunswick Elementary opens to students in August. It is replacing an existing school building. 
  • The county has hired career coaches that will support middle and high school kids as they plan their futures. Those are new positions that support the state’s Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education plan.
  • Every high school will have at least one turf athletic field. 

Montgomery County Public Schools

Number of schools: 210

Total enrollment: 160,554 last year 

First Day: Aug. 28

What to know:

Prince George’s County Public Schools

Number of schools: 202

Total enrollment: 133,200

First Day: Aug. 28

What to know

  • First year for new superintendent Millard House. 
  • Six new schools opening this year, built in 2.5 years through the Alternative Construction Finance program, a public-partnership to help build new schools quickly in the county.
  • Clear backpacks for 9th- through 12th-graders this year for some students. 
  • The school system will use AI, “next emerging technology” in classrooms this year. 
  • School system plans to address absenteeism under the new superintendent’s leadership.

Howard County Public Schools 

Number of schools: 78

Total enrollment: 57,676

First Day: Aug. 28

What to know

Anne Arundel County Public Schools 

Number of schools: 130 last year 

Total enrollment: expected 84,000

First Day: Aug. 28

What to know

Virginia 

Arlington Public Schools

Number of schools: 42

Total enrollment: 28,151

First Day: Aug. 28

What to know

City of Alexandria Public Schools

Number of schools: 18

Total enrollment: 15,732 last year 

First Day: Aug. 21 

What to know

  • Melanie Kay-Wyatt is the city’s first female Black superintendent. She was interim superintendent during the last school year.
  • Opening of new elementary school – Douglas MacArthur Elementary – this year.

Fairfax County Public Schools

Number of schools: 199

Total enrollment: 179,952

First Day: Aug. 21

What to know

Loudoun County Public Schools

Number of schools: 98

Total enrollment: 83,742

First Day: Aug. 24

What to know

Prince William County Public Schools

Number of schools: 100

Total enrollment: 91,631

First Day: Aug. 21 

What to know

Stafford County Public Schools 

Number of schools: 33

Total enrollment: 31,000

First Day: Aug. 8-9 (staggered based on grade level)

What to know

Spotsylvania County Public Schools 

Number of schools: 34

Total enrollment: 23,871

First Day: Aug. 9-10 (staggered based on grade level)

What to know

