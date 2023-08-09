What’s new in DC-area school systems this year?

Summer is already over for some students in the D.C. region, and school for thousands of more is set to begin soon. So what's new in local school systems this year?

Listen now to WTOP News

Students go back to school in Frederick County on Aug. 17, 2022. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

Students go back to school in Frederick County on Aug. 17, 2022. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)

Summer is already over for some students in the D.C. region, and school for thousands of more is set to begin soon.

So what’s new in local school systems this year? Here’s what to know.

DC

DC Public Schools

Number of schools: 115 last year

Total enrollment: 50,131 last year

First Day: Aug. 28

What to know:

Maryland

Frederick County Public Schools

Number of schools: 69

Total enrollment: 46,899

First Day: Aug. 23

What to know:

The new Brunswick Elementary opens to students in August. It is replacing an existing school building.

The county has hired career coaches that will support middle and high school kids as they plan their futures. Those are new positions that support the state’s Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education plan.

Every high school will have at least one turf athletic field.

Montgomery County Public Schools

Number of schools: 210

Total enrollment: 160,554 last year

First Day: Aug. 28

What to know:

Prince George’s County Public Schools

Number of schools: 202

Total enrollment: 133,200

First Day: Aug. 28

What to know:

First year for new superintendent Millard House.

Six new schools opening this year, built in 2.5 years through the Alternative Construction Finance program, a public-partnership to help build new schools quickly in the county.

Clear backpacks for 9th- through 12th-graders this year for some students.

The school system will use AI, “next emerging technology” in classrooms this year.

School system plans to address absenteeism under the new superintendent’s leadership.

Howard County Public Schools

Number of schools: 78

Total enrollment: 57,676

First Day: Aug. 28

What to know:

Schools have new start times for the 2023-24 school year. They’ll start during a time in one of three tiers.

Joined Prince George’s and Montgomery County schools in federal lawsuit against TikTok , Snapchat and YouTube, among others.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Number of schools: 130 last year

Total enrollment: expected 84,000

First Day: Aug. 28

What to know:

School starting before Labor Day this year.

Teacher and bus driver vacancies have declined, but transportation challenges are still an issue, Capital Gazette reports .

Virginia

Arlington Public Schools

Number of schools: 42

Total enrollment: 28,151

First Day: Aug. 28

What to know:

City of Alexandria Public Schools

Number of schools: 18

Total enrollment: 15,732 last year

First Day: Aug. 21

What to know:

Melanie Kay-Wyatt is the city’s first female Black superintendent. She was interim superintendent during the last school year.

Opening of new elementary school – Douglas MacArthur Elementary – this year.

Fairfax County Public Schools

Number of schools: 199

Total enrollment: 179,952

First Day: Aug. 21

What to know:

Second year for Superintendent Michelle Reid.

Debut of cross country and track as middle school sports this year.

Considering weapons screening program at some high schools. The county has also been piloting weapons detectors in some school bathrooms.

School board recently approved a plan to give students and staff access to naloxone in all classrooms .

Safety projects are ahead of schedule, and include things such as addition of vestibules and security cameras .

Loudoun County Public Schools

Number of schools: 98

Total enrollment: 83,742

First Day: Aug. 24

What to know:

Prince William County Public Schools

Number of schools: 100

Total enrollment: 91,631

First Day: Aug. 21

What to know:

Stafford County Public Schools

Number of schools: 33

Total enrollment: 31,000

First Day: Aug. 8-9 (staggered based on grade level)

What to know:

Small shift to start time for elementary and middle schools this year . No change to high school schedule.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools

Number of schools: 34

Total enrollment: 23,871

First Day: Aug. 9-10 (staggered based on grade level)

What to know:

Ongoing debate over removed library books.

Recent controversy over requirement for parents to ask a question about sexually explicit books to access online school info, NBC Washington reported.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.