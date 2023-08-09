What’s new in DC-area school systems this year?

Summer is already over for some students in the D.C. region, and school for thousands of more is set to begin soon.
So what’s new in local school systems this year? Here’s what to know.
DC
DC Public Schools
Number of schools: 115 last year
Total enrollment: 50,131 last year
First Day: Aug. 28
What to know:
- Introduced a new portal to track children’s immunization records this year.
- New menstrual standards will be rolled out in public and public charter schools.
- In December, the 2022 D.C. School Report Card indicated improved graduation rates.
Maryland
Frederick County Public Schools
Number of schools: 69
Total enrollment: 46,899
First Day: Aug. 23
What to know:
- The new Brunswick Elementary opens to students in August. It is replacing an existing school building.
- The county has hired career coaches that will support middle and high school kids as they plan their futures. Those are new positions that support the state’s Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education plan.
- Every high school will have at least one turf athletic field.
Montgomery County Public Schools
Number of schools: 210
Total enrollment: 160,554 last year
First Day: Aug. 28
What to know:
- School system dealt with a rise in student opioid use, particularly in the second half of the school year. Plans included cracking down on when and for how long students can be in the restroom.
- Superintendent Monifa McKnight addressed a rise in hate and bias incidents on school grounds last year.
- Eleven-day winter break this year, one day longer than last year’s calendar, and five early release days this year, three fewer than last year.
- Results of anti-racist audit released in October. It found significant racial disparities in the Maryland district’s approaches to school culture, community relations and equity of access.
- Expecting the release of an attendance action plan.
Prince George’s County Public Schools
Number of schools: 202
Total enrollment: 133,200
First Day: Aug. 28
What to know:
- First year for new superintendent Millard House.
- Six new schools opening this year, built in 2.5 years through the Alternative Construction Finance program, a public-partnership to help build new schools quickly in the county.
- Clear backpacks for 9th- through 12th-graders this year for some students.
- The school system will use AI, “next emerging technology” in classrooms this year.
- School system plans to address absenteeism under the new superintendent’s leadership.
Howard County Public Schools
Number of schools: 78
Total enrollment: 57,676
First Day: Aug. 28
What to know:
- Schools have new start times for the 2023-24 school year. They’ll start during a time in one of three tiers.
- Joined Prince George’s and Montgomery County schools in federal lawsuit against TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube, among others.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools
Number of schools: 130 last year
Total enrollment: expected 84,000
First Day: Aug. 28
What to know:
- School starting before Labor Day this year.
- Teacher and bus driver vacancies have declined, but transportation challenges are still an issue, Capital Gazette reports.
Virginia
Arlington Public Schools
Number of schools: 42
Total enrollment: 28,151
First Day: Aug. 28
What to know:
- Updated its middle and high school student grading policy to allow for retakes and redos on certain assignments and reduced the weight of quizzes or homework on a student’s overall grade.
- Expanded roll out of portal that will give parents student usage reports for school-issued devices. Parents will have the option to “pause” internet use during non-school hours.
- Superintendent Francisco Duran received a new four-year contract.
- Allowing students to carry naloxone in schools as part of opioid prevention efforts.
City of Alexandria Public Schools
Number of schools: 18
Total enrollment: 15,732 last year
First Day: Aug. 21
What to know:
- Melanie Kay-Wyatt is the city’s first female Black superintendent. She was interim superintendent during the last school year.
- Opening of new elementary school – Douglas MacArthur Elementary – this year.
Fairfax County Public Schools
Number of schools: 199
Total enrollment: 179,952
First Day: Aug. 21
What to know:
- Second year for Superintendent Michelle Reid.
- Debut of cross country and track as middle school sports this year.
- Considering weapons screening program at some high schools. The county has also been piloting weapons detectors in some school bathrooms.
- School board recently approved a plan to give students and staff access to naloxone in all classrooms.
- Safety projects are ahead of schedule, and include things such as addition of vestibules and security cameras.
Loudoun County Public Schools
Number of schools: 98
Total enrollment: 83,742
First Day: Aug. 24
What to know:
- First year for new superintendent Aaron Spence, starting Sept. 1.
- School system reported an increase in hate incidents last year.
- School system is reviewing how SROs handle sexual assaults.
Prince William County Public Schools
Number of schools: 100
Total enrollment: 91,631
First Day: Aug. 21
What to know:
- Opening 62nd elementary school this year, Innovation Elementary in Manassas.
- Security scanners coming to all middle and high schools this year.
- Code of behavior includes new restorative disciplinary practices but with changes to controversial sections in a previous draft.
- Convened a task force to review grading policy.
- Working to address a rise in chronic absenteeism.
Stafford County Public Schools
Number of schools: 33
Total enrollment: 31,000
First Day: Aug. 8-9 (staggered based on grade level)
What to know:
- Small shift to start time for elementary and middle schools this year. No change to high school schedule.
Spotsylvania County Public Schools
Number of schools: 34
Total enrollment: 23,871
First Day: Aug. 9-10 (staggered based on grade level)
What to know:
- Ongoing debate over removed library books.
- Recent controversy over requirement for parents to ask a question about sexually explicit books to access online school info, NBC Washington reported.
