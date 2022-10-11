RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | War hawks demand more strikes | UN, G7 decry Russian attack | NATO to hold nuclear exercise | Ukrainians in Prague rally
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » MCPS anti-racist audit highlights…

MCPS anti-racist audit highlights areas of concern, steps toward equity

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

October 11, 2022, 11:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An anti-racist audit of Montgomery County Public Schools has found significant racial disparities in the Maryland district’s approaches to school culture, community relations and equity of access.

The two-year-long audit on racism, presented Tuesday to the board of education, revealed inequities in how Montgomery County Public Schools addresses the needs of students of color versus their white peers.

The survey, which tallied up over 130,000 responses from community members, found that Black, Native American and Latino students were more likely to report difficulty when applying for advanced classes. Spanish-speaking families cited incidents of bias from staff members and felt their needs weren’t being addressed.

The anti-racist audit, presented to the board by independent auditors Mid-Atlantic Equity Consortium, Inc., reviewed the county’s policies and practices to better understand race and racism in the classroom. It also identified areas of improvement when looking at school cultures.

“I am pleased to have the affirmation of what we have known for years and what student performance data tells us — that students of color have a different experience in our school system,” MCPS Superintendent Monifa McKnight said.

The audit, carried out across two years to review the county’s policies and practices to better understand race and racism in the classroom, identified areas of improvement in approaches to school culture and community engagement. It found that a more systemwide comprehensive approach is needed.

Among its recommendations were the establishment of a better accountability system for racial equity work, and a system to evaluate how effective anti-racism strategies are in the long term.

School officials were also advised to implement an ongoing data collection system, as well as to “continue (the district’s) commitment to ongoing, repeat, two-way community engagement to build trust and meet system goals for anti-racism.”

The next steps include the development of a comprehensive plan alongside community members by March 2023.

“If we are truly going to ensure that all students can succeed, we must eliminate racism in bias in teaching and learning,” McKnight said in a statement.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CBP, TSA expanding facial recognition for traveler identity verification

USPS, ready for 2022 midterm elections, dinged by federal judge for 2020 shortcomings

GSA leadership, IG continue to butt heads over schedule price reasonableness

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up