The 2022 D.C. School Report Card, which was released Tuesday by the Office of the State Superintendent of Education, shows an increase in the four-year graduation rate for the 2021-22 school year.

D.C. schools improved their graduation rates in the 2021-2022 academic year.

The 2022 D.C. School Report Card, released Tuesday by the Office of the State Superintendent of Education, shows that 74.9% of students in D.C. high schools graduated in four years, compared with 72.6% a year earlier.

The increase was seen in D.C. Public Schools as well as public charter schools.

“We are glad to see a positive trend in our graduation rate,” State Superintendent Christina Grant said in a statement Tuesday.

“We remain focused on ensuring that every student in the District of Columbia graduates from high school prepared to thrive in their choices of colleges and careers, particularly students who are struggling to attend school every day or have disengaged completely. We have a lot of work to do to ensure that all students have what they need to be successful.”

The graduation rate for students who identify as Black increased by nearly 3%, to 73.6%. For students with disabilities, it increased by 4.5%, to 58.1%. The rate for students identified as at-risk increased by 1%, to 63.2%. But the graduation rate for Hispanic students dropped by 1.4%, to 68.4%.

You can see the complete report card on the state superintendent office’s website.