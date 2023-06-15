Maryland’s largest school district joins suit against social media companies

The suit alleges the social media companies have "caused a mental and emotional health crisis" among students marked by "higher proportions of anxiety, depression, thoughts of self-harm" and low self-esteem.

Montgomery County Public Schools is the latest school district to join a federal suit against TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube and other social media companies.

Five hundred school districts across the United States, including public school systems in Prince George’s and Howard counties are involved in the suit, accusing the companies of “knowingly causing emotional harm” to children through their platforms.

According to the Frantz Law Firm’s announcement, the suit alleges the social media companies have “caused a mental and emotional health crisis” among students marked by “higher proportions of anxiety, depression, thoughts of self-harm” and low self-esteem.

The law firm cites Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s “Advisory on Social Media and Youth Mental Health” from May, which included statistics showing that one-third or more of girls aged 11-15 say they feel “addicted” to certain social media platforms.

The same report stated that 46% of adolescents aged 13-17 said social media makes them feel worse.

The lawsuit was filed in Federal District Court in San Francisco.

In a statement to WTOP, Meta’s Global Head of Safety Antigone Davis says it has taken detailed steps to “support teens and their families.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.