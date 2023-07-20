Your guide to an explosive — and pink — Barbenheimer release weekend in the DC area

Here are some restaurants, bars and clubs around the region that can help to make sure your Barbenheimer release weekend is equal parts fiery and glittering.

Although Barbie has never tackled the profession of Atomic Bomb Inventor, moviegoers who might appreciate the crossover can celebrate the shared July 21 release date of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” around the D.C. area with food and drinks, special screenings and of course, parties.

Here are some restaurants, bars and clubs around the region that can help to make sure your Barbenheimer release weekend is equal parts fiery and glittering. Enjoy this moment in cinema history.

Food and drinks (the only things that won’t be made with plastic or uranium)

It is doubtful that those tiny boxes of concessions stand candy will be able to sustain you through back-to-back screenings of both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.” Before you hit the theater or after your showing has ended, you can check out these local spots to keep the momentum up.

Conrad DC

The Conrad Hotel’s rooftop bar, Summit, in Penn Quarter is taking the “Barbie” release very seriously — as it should. Six specialty cocktails have been added to the menu, representing various shades of pink. If you’ve already booked your movie ticket for opening night, you don’t have to miss out — the drinks will be offered through the end of July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conrad Washington DC (@conradwashingtondc)

Ghostburger

It is my personal belief that Barbie likes burgers, too. Fortunately, Ghostburger in Shaw agrees! They’ve added a Barbie Girl Burger to their menu, complete with provolone, pickled jalapeño, red onion, cabbage chipotle mayo and arugula.

La Vie

If you find yourself at the Wharf enjoying a relaxing waterfront dinner Friday evening instead of elbow-to-elbow with fellow patrons of your local movie theater, sweaty from your commute between showtimes and picking popcorn crumbs out of your hair, then you might be at La Vie! Lucky for you, that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the Barbenheimer fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Vie — Mediterranean Cuisine (@lavie_dc)

From Thursday, July 20, to Sunday, July 23, La Vie is offering two special cocktails to mark the occasion. You can choose between Barbie’s Dreamhouse (Hendrick’s Flora Adora, Combier de Rose, yuzu, fresh lemon, fresh pineapple and Albert Bichot Rose) and Oppenheimer’s Atomic Martini (Fords Gin, Bols Genever, dry vermouth, honey and lime juice on the rim and a smoked cinnamon garnish) — or order both!

McClellan’s Retreat

Maybe you’ve already gotten a head start on your observance of Barbie Movie Release Day. If so, it was probably at McClellan’s retreat in Dupont Circle, where their Barbie-themed cocktail specials have been on the menu since June 15.

If you haven’t had a chance to try one of their seven specialty drinks — $15 for a single-serve glass, maybe of the Fairytale Barbie (featuring Rhum Agricole infused with Quaker Oats Strawberry Cream oatmeal) or the Obligatory Ken Cocktail (made with Vida Mezcal, Heirloom Pineapple Amaro, Campari and citrus, but does it really matter?), or $70 for a Barbie Tea Party, featuring a teapot full of enough fruity, boozy pink liquid to satisfy up to four customers — don’t worry! The specialty menu is available through the end of the month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McClellan’s Retreat (@mccretreat)

Taco Rock

Starting Thursday, all of northern Virginia’s Taco Rock locations — in Arlington, Alexandria and Falls Church — will be serving two specialty cocktails, inspired by Barbie and Ken: I’m A Barbie Girl, In A Barbie World! and Flawlessly Handsome. While our favorite doll couple’s love might be eternally preserved in plastic, these drinks are only available through Sunday night.

Come on Barbie, let’s go party! (And yes, we have to invite Oppenheimer)

Picture this: You have spent a cumulative 4 hours and 54 minutes at the theater, having watched both movies on opening day (not including previews, snack lines, travel time … but who’s doing that math?). After a meal out, you are pleasantly stuffed with Barbie burgers and Oppenheimer martinis, and you wonder if it might be time to roll up the pink carpet and head home.

But you’re not finished yet — and that’s OK. Here’s where you can Barbenheimer all night long.

DC9 Nightclub

DC9 in Shaw is “calling all Barbie girls and World War II dads” to join forces and ring in this barrier-breaking double feature event, starting at 10 p.m. on Friday. Tickets are $10 plus tax, but the first 50 partygoers will get in free — and the first 100 will receive pink heart-shaped glasses, just as Barbie intended (Oppenheimer, probably not so much, but it’s fine)! Guests who show up in costumes inspired by either Barbie or Oppenheimer will receive a discount and can show off their looks in the event’s Barbie photo booth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DC9 Nightclub (@dc9club)

Barbie “Yappy Hour” at Metrobar

If you are sick of your friends by the end of your jam-packed Barbenheimer release day, bring your dog to the brand-new Metrobar in Brentwood for games, snacks and a costume contest hosted by District Dogs.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, so all things Barbie should be fresh in your mind. Attendance is free, but guests should reserve a spot in advance.

“Ken & Barbie” Bar Crawl & Movie Night at Tysons Corner Center

Events by Vic, DMV Socialites and DMV Singles have teamed up to plan a “Barbie” premiere extravaganza (for those of you who are not in the mood to acknowledge “Oppenheimer”) at Tysons Corner Center Mall on Friday. Between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., attendees will take advantage of happy hour deals at La Sandia and Coastal Flats. Then, at around 8:15 p.m., those who decide to come in costume (and get their $10 ticket marked down to $3) can compete in a fashion show on the Mall Runway. There will be prizes for winners — but all attendees will walk away with a swag bag featuring Barbie and Ken souvenirs.

Next, guests will attend an 8:55 p.m. showing of “Barbie” at the AMC Theater located in the mall. Those who want to keep the party going can ring out the evening at T.G.I. Friday’s late-night happy hour after the show.

Anyone who wants to attend must register and pay on Eventbrite by 2 p.m. Friday.

Pretty in Pink at As You Are

If you need a day to decompress after your Barbenheimer-filled Friday, LGBTQ+ bar As You Are on Capitol Hill has you covered. Join them at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, for dancing, drinks and prizes if your costume is truly fabulous. For $20, you can participate in “power hour” from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. with includes rail drinks, Corona and Miller Lite.

The best part? No cover charge. Barbie is for the people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by As You Are DC (@asyouaredc)

The Barbie Parties at Wunder Garten

Wunder Garten, NoMa’s outdoor beer garden, is celebrating Barbie with a series of uniquely themed 21+ events. Kicking off on Thursday at 6 p.m. with a “Barbie-Q” benefiting Capital Pride Alliance’s PRIDE 365 Fund and wrapping up with a Malibu Pool Party at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, attendees are invited to hit the dance floor in their favorite Barbie- and Ken-inspired digs.

Each event is free to attend, but guests must reserve tickets in advance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wunder Garten DC (@wundergartendc)

Oppenheimer at the Smithsonian

Maybe you would not exactly consider yourself a Barbie girl, and that’s OK. Although the subject matter of “Oppenheimer” does not necessarily lend itself equally well to cocktails and clubbing, the Smithsonian is offering special IMAX screenings of the film in the Udvar-Hazy Center of the National Air and Space Museum from Thursday, July 20, through Thursday, August 10.

Tickets are $15 for adults, and you can purchase them here.