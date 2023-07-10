Step back, bar opening — Metrobar opens rail car bar in DC

Metrobar will open the sliding doors this week on a new railcar bar and allow patrons aboard after years of anticipation.

Metrobar will open the sliding doors this week on a new rail car bar and allow patrons aboard after years of anticipation.

Located in the bustling Bryant Street development in Northeast D.C., rail car 5058 won’t be heading to a specific destination, but will begin serving beer, wine and spirits from local vendors this Wednesday.

“We’ve always wanted to celebrate what makes D.C. great, celebrate our culture, our history, and also celebrate local vendors,” said Metrobar co-owner Jesse Rauch.

The design inside rail car 5058 pays homage to Metro with a retro feel and a bit of modern charm, as highlighted by its hexagon floor tiles and original train seats that have been reupholstered.

Decked out with a 22-foot-long bar, people can walk up and order cocktails from inside or outside the train.If you’re looking for a cocktail while aboard, Rauch suggests the “Metro Fashioned,” which is Metrobar’s version of the classic Old Fashioned drink.

Food at the bar is from food trucks and other food vendors that are brought on site.

“We’re really excited to work with some of the best food providers here in the city. And we happen to be adjacent to the Bryant Street Food Hall,” Rauch said.

The team at Metrobar has worked to navigate a host of issues, including the pandemic and finding funding to make this happen, but says it feels “really good” to showcase what they’ve been working on.

“It’s also going to feel good when people stop asking the question: ‘When is the train car going to open?’” Rauch said.

The rail car’s opening day is Wednesday, July 12 at 4 p.m. It will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 4 p.m. until close, according to the Metrobar website.

For now, no reservations are being accepted and space in the rail car is on a first come, first served basis.

