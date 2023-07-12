Delays continue after Amtrak train derailment near Union Station

An occupied Amtrak train that derailed in D.C. Tuesday morning is still causing significant delays for travelers and commuters. Here's what you need to know.

An occupied train that derailed in D.C. Tuesday morning, is still causing significant delays for travelers and commuters using Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak’s Northeast Regional service. Here’s what you need to know.

Amtrak

Delays from the derailment persisted into Wednesday on Amtrak’s Northeast Regional line. A spokesperson for Amtrak told WTOP that modified service south of Washington will resume Wednesday, though customers should anticipate some delays. Travelers should check Amtrak’s social media accounts for the latest on service disruptions.

Amtrak service had been temporarily suspended on Tuesday between D.C. and Richmond, Virginia, as crews worked to clear the derailed train and inspect the tracks.

VRE

On Wednesday, VRE trains will originate at L’Enfant station. The only trains running on the Fredericksburg line on Wednesday afternoon are trains 305, 309 and 313. Trains 329 and 335 are the only ones operating on the Manassas line.

What happened

A spokesperson for Amtrak told WTOP that Amtrak Northeast Regional Train 86 derailed while traveling at low speed inside of a tunnel south of Union Station around 8:47 a.m. Tuesday. The train remained upright, and one Amtrak employee was transported for evaluation.

No passengers or crew members were injured. Passengers were moved to unaffected cars and transported to the VRE station at L’Enfant Plaza, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Multiple trains, including those running between Norfolk and New York City, were held in Alexandria after the derailment. To help alleviate the disruption, VRE offered passengers the option of boarding an OmniRide bus with their train ticket.

The cause of the derailment has yet to be determined.

WTOP’s Acacia James, Alejandro Alvarez and Joshua Barlow contributed to this story.

