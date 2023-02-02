Weekend Road and Rail: Beltway bridge work, I-66 Transformation, Metro maintenance

The region will be bracing for bitter cold temperatures this weekend. This could have an impact on work scheduled for the Capital Beltway in Largo, Maryland, as well as the Transformation of Interstate 66, Interstate-495 Next Project and the D.C. Corridor Project.

Metro will have weekend work on all but the Orange Line.

Here’s what is planned, weather permitting.

Roadwork

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration has been working overnight on the Prince George’s County side of I-495/Capital Beltway.

This project requires multiple lane closures overnight on the I-95/495 Capital Beltway bridges over Ritchie Marlboro Road near Largo, Maryland, to allow crews to safely perform bridge and roadway surface repairs. The work has been taking place between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. and is projected to be completed by Feb. 7, weather permitting.

There have been triple-lane closures as crews repair bridge expansion joints and the concrete deck driving surface. One direction of I-95/I-495 will be affected per night, which began on the Inner Loop (southbound) bridge. On Thursday, Feb. 2, crews are expected to initiate repairs to the Outer Loop (northbound) bridge nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Tuesday, Feb. 7.

In another notable project by MDOT SHA, which began Thursday, Feb. 2, along northbound MD-4/Southern Maryland Boulevard at the Mount Harmony Road intersection in Dunkirk, a traffic shift is part of an ongoing improvement project.

After this one-day shift, crews will continue to work at the intersection behind a concrete barrier wall. More information about the Mount Harmony Road intersection improvements is available online.

For all ongoing roadwork projects, check the MDOT SHA project portal. For the ongoing Purple Line Project work between Montgomery and Prince Georges counties, check the site for any ongoing changes and travel information.

Virginia

One of the construction projects that impacts motorists the most continues to be the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project, which includes overnight lane and ramp closures between Gainesville and the Beltway. Here’s what is scheduled this weekend, weather permitting.

Ramp from Braddock Road/Walney Road to I-66 East: On Friday night, Feb. 3 from midnight to 4 a.m., the ramp will be closed for noise wall work. Traffic will be detoured farther south to Route 29 North.

I-66 West from Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) to Route 28: On Friday, Feb. 3 from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., two lanes of the interstate and the left lane of the westbound collector-distributor road at Route 28

Ramps from I-66 East to Route 286 North and South: On Friday night, Feb. 3 from midnight to 4 a.m., the ramps will be closed from midnight to 4 a.m. for noise wall work. Traffic will be directed to continue farther east to Route 50 West.

Ramp from the 66 Express Lanes East to Route 286 North and South: On Friday night, Feb. 3, from midnight to 4 a.m., the ramp will be closed for noise wall work.

I-66 East from Route 123 (Chain Bridge Road) to Nutley Street: On Friday, Feb. 3, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., two lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work and light pole installation.

495 Express Lanes South from the start of the express lanes (one-half mile north of Exit 45/Route 267 to I-66: On Friday, Feb. 3, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., the southbound 495 Express Lanes will be closed for overhead bridge work and ITS installation.

Ramp from I-495 North to the 66 Express Lanes West: On Friday, Feb. 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., the ramp will be closed for overhead bridge work.

Ramp from I-66 East to I-495 North: On Friday, Feb. 3, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., the ramp will be closed for overhead bridge work. Traffic will be directed to I-495 South, take the exit to Route 50 (Arlington Boulevard) East, stay to the right to Fairview Park, take the left fork to Fairview Park North, bear left at the traffic signal, then stay to the right following signs to I-495 North.

Ramp from the 66 Express Lanes East to I-495 North: On Friday night, Feb. 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., the ramp will be closed for overhead bridge work. Overhead signs will direct drivers to alternate routes.

I-495 North at I-66: On Friday, Feb. 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., three lanes will be closed for ITS installation. Drivers should expect periodic stoppages during the overnight hours.

Ramp from I-495 South to I-66 West: On Friday night, Feb. 3 from midnight to 4 a.m., the ramp will be closed for overhead bridge work. Traffic will be detoured farther south to the exit to Route 50 (Arlington Boulevard) East, stay to the right to Fairview Park, take the left fork to Fairview Park North, bear left at the traffic signal, stay to the right following signs to I-495 North and I-66, then follow signs to I-66 West.

Another very impactful project for travelers between Maryland and Virginia continues to be the 495 Next Project expanding the Beltway Express Lanes between Tysons and McLean. Here is what to watch out for this weekend, weather permitting.

I-495 North and South

On Friday, Feb. 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be mobile single lane closures on north- and southbound I-495 for traffic maintenance.

On Friday, Feb. 3, from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., there will be double left lane closures on north- and southbound I-495 between Lewinsville Road and George Washington Memorial Parkway for barrier setting.

On Friday, February 3, 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.” Double right lane closures on north- and southbound I-495 at Scott’s Run for post and sound wall removal to support bridge work at Scott’s Run.

Dulles Toll Road

On Friday, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the on-ramp from eastbound Dulles Toll Road to northbound I-495 will be narrowed (no lane closure) for bridge work.

On Friday, Feb. 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be mobile single lane closures on east- and westbound Dulles Toll Road for traffic maintenance.

DC

The District Department of Transportation has plans for lane and ramp closures associated with the ongoing I-295 / DC 295 Corridor Project and the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge Project.

Here is what is planned to take place this weekend between 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 9.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m. weather permitting.

South Capitol Street SE/SW single lane both northbound and southbound between Firth Sterling Avenue SE and N Street SE.

Suitland Parkway SE up to two lanes eastbound and westbound between Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE and South Capitol Street SE.

Firth Sterling Avenue SE single lanes both northbound/southbound between South Capitol Street SE and Howard Road SE.

Howard Road SE single lanes between Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue SE and South Capitol Street SE.

The plan for I-295 this weekend, weather permitting, looks like this:

Single lane closed between I-695 (Exits 1B-C) and South Capitol Street / JBAB (Exit 2B).

I-295 ramps to / from Suitland Parkway (Exit 4), ramp narrows/single lane closures between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

I-295 ramps to / from South Capitol Street (Exit 4), ramp narrows between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The weekly construction update lists for all road, alley, and sidewalk paving projects planned over the next two weeks can be found on the on the Pave DC website.

Metro

Metro will serve all 97 stations, with scheduled maintenance requiring single tracking on the Red, Blue, Silver and Green lines. The work includes replacing grout pads, which help stabilize the tracks, renewing rail and joints, and installing fiber-optic cables for emergency radio and signal systems.

At stations served by multiple lines in the central core of the system, trains will arrive on average every 4 to 5 minutes.

The major infrastructure improvements continue with the Yellow Line Tunnel and Bridge Rehabilitation Project over the Potomac River. This requires a Yellow Line Shutdown between the Pentagon and L’Enfant Plaza.

The full weekend schedule with service adjustments can be found online.