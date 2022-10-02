2 teens wounded in 2 shootings in Northwest DC

Two teens are in the hospital after separate shootings Monday in Northwest D.C.

The first shooting occurred at Otis Place and Warder Street — near the Parkview Recreation Center — around 11 a.m.

D.C. police said they found a teen boy who was found shot when they arrived on the scene. He was rushed to the hospital, and his condition is unknown at this time.

Shooting Investigation at 1118 hours in the 600 block of Otis Place, NW. No Lookout. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 10, 2022

The second shooting happened just 30 minutes later at 14th Street and Columbia Road, only a mile away from the first crime scene. The victim was also a teen boy. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is also unknown at this time.

In that shooting, police said they are on the lookout for a black Ford Fusion with Delaware tags traveling southbound on 14th Street.

D.C. police do not believe the shootings are related.

If you have any information, you can report it to the police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.