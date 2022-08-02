WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia declares Ukrainian military unit a terrorist group | Kremlin strongly backs Beijing | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port
Home » Local News » Suspected 'Potomac River Rapist'…

Suspected ‘Potomac River Rapist’ will not re-test DNA evidence, but is challenging it

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

August 2, 2022, 11:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The man police have called the Potomac River Rapist after a string of attacks in the 1990s was in D.C. Superior Court Tuesday.

Giles Warrick is scheduled to go on trial right after Thanksgiving in the rape and killing of Christine Mirzayan, 28, who was abducted off the street and dragged into a wooded area in Georgetown in 1998.

The D.C. police also used DNA evidence to link Warrick to the 1996 rape of another woman before he was arrested.

Warrick is also charged with six rapes in Montgomery County. Police said in November 2019, at the time of his arrest, that DNA evidence matched him a series of attacks up and down the I-270 corridor. He’s also suspected in two other attacks in Montgomery County, but hasn’t been charged with them because there’s no DNA.

When the case goes to trial in D.C., prosecutors say DNA evidence will conclusively prove Warrick committed the attacks.

At a status update Tuesday, Warrick and his attorney declined the opportunity to independently re-test any of the DNA evidence prosecutors plan to use against him.

A judge is set to decide the matter at a motions hearing next month; jury selection is slated to begin Nov. 29. The trial is scheduled to run up to two weeks.

John Domen

John started working at WTOP in 2016 after having grown up in Maryland listening to the station as a child. While he got his on-air start at small stations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, he's spent most of his career in the D.C. area, having been heard on several local stations before coming to WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Senate Dems introduce bill to prevent Schedule F from resurfacing

Customs and Border Protection expands use of facial recognition

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

3 takeaways from FITARA 14

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up