Accused ‘Potomac River Rapist’ due in court Monday

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

September 27, 2021, 6:33 AM

The man who authorities say is responsible for a string of brutal attacks in the 1990s is due back in court Monday for a hearing.

In 2019, 61-year-old Giles Warrick Sr. was arrested in South Carolina in connection with a long list of unsolved attacks that for decades were attributed to someone known only as “The Potomac River Rapist.” Police used DNA evidence to connect Warrick to the crimes.

Earlier this month, a grand jury in D.C. formally indicted Warrick on first-degree murder charges for the 1998 death of Christine Mirzayan.

Back then, Mirzayan was abducted from a Georgetown street, dragged into some woods, sexually assaulted and then killed with a 73-pound rock.

This will be Warrick’s first court appearance since his indictment. A trial date has not been established yet.

Separate from the charges in D.C., Warrick is also charged with six counts of first-degree rape in Montgomery County, Maryland, stemming from a series of attacks between 1991 and 1997.

In all, police believe he’s behind nearly a dozen attacks in Maryland and the District.

Warrick spent most of his life living in the D.C. area, but was arrested in South Carolina about a year after he moved there.

