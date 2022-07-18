Maryland Primary: Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Races to watch in Montgomery Co. | Races to watch in Prince George’s Co.
Home » Local News » Ground broken to rehabilitate…

Ground broken to rehabilitate GW Parkway; work will impact commutes

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

July 18, 2022, 5:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

For the first time since the George Washington Parkway was completed 60 years ago, the scenic past-its-prime commuter route — combined-with-a-national park and trail system — is getting a major rehabilitation.

And it will begin soon.

“We anticipate by late summer to be involved in transition lanes,” said Charles Cuvelier, superintendent of the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

The agency and its contractors will be laying the pavement to cross the median of the parkway, to facilitate different road configurations during the project.

“We basically will have half the parkway closed for construction,” Cuvelier said. “Then, we’re going to put three lanes on the current two-lane footprint — basically to allow a reversible lane.”

As with any road construction involving lane shifts, traffic delays are likely.

“You’re definitely going to see some traffic pattern changes,” said Cuvelier. “We want to get the word out to the public, so they can make appropriate adjustments to their commute, in and out of the city.”

On Monday, ground was broken for the rehabilitation of the 7-mile northern section of the parkway, running from Spout Run to the Capital Beltway, along the Potomac River. The northern stretch is the busiest on the parkway, serving 26 million drivers annually.

The project includes replacing the asphalt pavement and roadway drainage system, redesigning portions of the Virginia Route 123 interchange, repairing storm-water management systems and lengthening entrance and exit lanes at some interchanges.

Commuters have become familiar with bumpy road surfaces and potholes along the parkway, as the National Park Service struggled for the funding to do the deferred maintenance.

The park service and Federal Highway Administration awarded the $161 million contract — one of the largest infrastructure investments funded by the 2020 Great American Outdoor Act — in December.

The rehabilitation, Cuvelier said, should prevent a recurrence of a 2019 sinkhole.

“This should fix it. This will basically rebuild all those stormwater management systems, and in the process, create a road system in like-new condition,” Cuvelier said.

In the groundbreaking ceremony, Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine — both Democrats — said the work is overdue.

“We have, in so many areas, our infrastructure slowly decaying,” said Warner. “And all we do, when we put off those infrastructure investments, we raise the price for when we ultimately fix those things.”

Kaine and Warner worked to provide the funding for what is currently $13 billion in deferred maintenance for the park service — nearly $1 billion is in Virginia parks.

“Fewer potholes means easier commutes, to be home with family,” said Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA 10th District).

“I don’t know that George Washington ever would have envisioned a parkway named after him that would be handling 70,000 commuters a day,” said Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA 11th District). “But I do know he’d be proud of the fact that we’re improving it, we’re making life better, we’re improving the environment, and we’re making an investment for ourselves for future generations.”

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

Long-term implications of AFGE's 'difficult decision' to disclaim ICE officers' union chapter

Top intel official touts telework, increasing workplace flexibilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up