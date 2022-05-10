RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | Russia pounds Odesa | Ukrainian fighters appeal for evacuation | US intel questioned
What’s fueling the latest spike in gas prices?

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

May 10, 2022, 7:52 PM

On average D.C.-area drivers are paying $4.43 cents for a gallon of regular gas, according to AAA.

Tom Kloza, Global Head of Energy Analysis at the Oil Price Information Service, said some of what is being seen is part of a move that we have seen before, which is the annual chasing of gasoline prices by trading companies ahead of Memorial Day. This time around, however, that is not the only thing affecting prices.

“This year, it’s exacerbated by Putin and Russia and the likely sort of de facto boycott of some Russian fuel, some of it crude oil, some of it diesel and some gasoline,” Kloza told WTOP’s Hillary Howard and Shawn Anderson.

On Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $4.34, according to AAA; but Kloza said tomorrow that national average could hit $4.40. He does expect a slight cooling down of prices in the coming days, but what the summer has in store remains unclear.

“July and August are anybody’s guess,” Kloza said.

In February and March, the price rise for gas was based on the cost of crude oil; currently, oil refineries which convert crude into gasoline are to blame, he said. COVID-19 closures of some refineries, damage from last year’s Hurricane Ida and the recent closure of a refinery in Louisiana are playing a role in prices being seen, Kloza said.

“The price of gasoline, and more specifically diesel and jet fuel, has just become extra-orbital,” Kloza said.

He doesn’t believe $4.40 a gallon will become the new norm, but he said the days of paying well under $3 a gallon may be over.

“I think it’s the new average for the foreseeable future,” Kloza said.

To see a steep decline in prices, he said you’d have to wake up and find out that Russian President Vladimir Putin is no longer in office. Another event which could trigger a big fall, a recession in the U.S.

“You know, one is an eventuality. I think a lot of people would like to see the other. One would create a lot of pain in the bank accounts, in the 401Ks,” Kloza said.

What’s the outlook next year?

“There’ll be some huge Middle Eastern refineries, a big refinery in Nigeria, and that may tilt the balance, so that you’re not seeing gasoline trade for $50 above crude or diesel, which is really unmoored and is over $6 in a lot of states,” Kloza said.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

