U. Md. expands booster requirement; U. Va. moves up booster deadline

The University of Maryland and the University of Virginia each released updated information regarding COVID-19 boosters for the spring semester.

All students, faculty and staff of the University of Maryland will be required to get a booster by Jan. 24, or within 14 days of becoming eligible for one. This goes beyond the booster mandate issued for students living on campus, the university said in a news release.

In addition, everyone must be tested by a rapid antigen test no more than 48 hours before coming to campus. Individuals who test positive for the coronavirus may not travel to campus and should follow federal and their local guidelines for isolation and testing.

The University of Virginia said that students, faculty and staff must upload proof of an approved booster shot no later than Jan. 14, or no later than 30 days following their first day of eligibility. It’s also moving up the deadline for school of medicine and nursing students, faculty and staff to upload their booster information from Feb. 1 to Jan. 14.

“We have changed the booster deadline because our public health experts are concerned that a spike in serious COVID-19 cases at the start of the semester could strain health care resources and University isolation and quarantine space,” UVA said in a news release.

Pulling the booster deadline forward will ensure that the highest number of UVA community members possible are as protected as they can be and is an alternative to delaying the in-person semester until the surge subsides, the school said.

UVA faculty with extenuating circumstances may ask for a temporary exception to begin teaching remotely.

Individuals with medical or religious exemptions from the universities’ vaccine requirements must following each school’s testing requirements.

Classes begin Jan. 19 at UVA; Jan. 24 at the University of Maryland.

