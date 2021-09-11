DC-area leaders reflect on Sept. 11 attack on 20th anniversary

Several D.C. area leaders are marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks Saturday.

Several D.C. area leaders are scheduled to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with in-person appearances Saturday.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam are scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan spoke Saturday morning at Maryland’s National Guard’s Fallen Warrior Ceremony in Reisterstown.

The appearances come after President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton congregated in New York to pay tribute to the fallen.

They each wore blue ribbons and held their hands over their hearts as a procession marched a flag through the memorial, watched by hundreds of Americans gathered for the remembrance, some carrying photos of loved ones lost in the attacks.

At the Maryland National Guard’s Fallen Warrior Ceremony, Gov. Hogan honored 13 fallen members of the state’s National Guard and the 69 Marylanders who he said were killed on Sept. 11, 2001.

Hogan told the story of Dana and Zoe Falkenberg, two kids from University Park who were traveling with their parents to Australia. They were on American Airlines Flight 77, which hijackers crashed into the Pentagon.

He also recognized an insurance executive from Abington who was visiting his company’s headquarters in the World Trade Center at the time of the attack.

Hogan called 9/11 “the darkest of days” and noted those who lived through the attacks “still feel the shock, the grief, and the anger of that day just as acutely.”

“We are here today to honor all of our fallen heroes,” Hogan said. “To express to their families that their sacrifices were not in vein, and to ensure that they are never forgotten. Twenty years ago, a generation ago, we said that we would never forget, and we have not.”

Sen. Ben Cardin, who also attended the ceremony, recalled being told about the plane that flew into the north tower but not realizing the country was under attack until the second plane crashed.

“That beautiful day turned into one of the darkest days in the history of America, seared in our minds where we were, and seared in our minds our anger and our vulnerability,” Cardin said.

While the number of deaths can be daunting, Cardin said, “each one is a story.”

Watch Hogan and Cardin’s complete remarks in the video below.