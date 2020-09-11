Bowser recognizes DC first responders, victims on Sept. 11 anniversary

Standing in front of a fire truck at Engine 16 on 13th Street NW in D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser honored the local firefighters who risked their lives to respond after American Airlines flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon.

“We remember the day, 19 years ago, when we were called on to help our fellow Americans at the Pentagon right from this very station,” Bowser said.

Bowser read the names of the three D.C. Public Schools students and three teachers who died on the hijacked plane 19 years ago. They were on their way to California for a special educational trip when the plane was used for the attack shortly after its takeoff from Dulles Airport.

“We remember the young people, our young people, and teachers who lost their lives on that day, part of the DCPS family,” Bowser said.

Bowser also thanked World Central Kitchen and the 9/11 Day organization for teaming up to feed more than 5,000 first responders in D.C. on Friday for the anniversary of the attacks.

“We thank them for helping transform this annual day of remembrance into a day of doing, a day of doing good work,” Bowser said.

In remembrance of September 11th, we’re working with @911day to deliver nourishing restaurant meals to first responders across the country, including 5,000 meals in @chefjoseandres‘ hometown of DC. We’re so thankful for all these incredible heroes do to keep us safe — thank you❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bBBspthFq5 — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) September 11, 2020

Bowser said then, and now during the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important to honor the first responders “who are at the other end of a call when D.C. residents may be at their most challenged moments.”