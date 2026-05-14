DC Water CEO called to testify on Capitol Hill in investigation of Potomac Interceptor sewage spill

In February, the House Energy and Commerce Committee launched an investigation into spill, that poured more than 240 million gallons of wastewater into the Potomac River.

The head of D.C. Water will testify next week on Capitol Hill about the Potomac Interceptor sewage spill, WTOP has learned.

In February, the House Energy and Commerce Committee launched an investigation into the spill, which sent more than 240 million gallons of wastewater into the Potomac River.

This week, the committee announced a hearing on the collapse, to be held Tuesday morning.

Contacted by WTOP, D.C. Water said David Gadis, the chief executive officer and general manager of D.C. Water, will be questioned by lawmakers.

“Mr. Gadis has agreed to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations regarding the Potomac Interceptor Collapse,” said John Lisle, spokesman with the utility.

When the investigation began, the committee sent Gadis a list of questions and requested documents, ranging from what D.C. Water knew about the risk of collapse, contracts entered into for the cleanup, public health and drinking water quality, and the projected effects on tourism

“D.C. Water has been providing regular updates and documentation to Congress since the Potomac Interceptor collapse in January,” Lisle said.

“We welcome the opportunity this hearing provides to update members on our emergency response, ongoing rehabilitation efforts, and what we are doing to prevent future incidents.”

As of Thursday morning, the House committee has not disclosed who else will testify during the hearing, which is entitled “Corrosion, Collapse, and Clean-Up: Examining the Potomac Interceptor Collapse.”

“The resilience of our wastewater infrastructure systems remains critical to protecting the health and safety of our communities, including safe drinking water and the environment,” chairmen Brett Guthrie and John Joyce said in a news release announcing the hearing.

“This hearing will help to understand what was known about the condition of the Potomac Interceptor prior to this incident, the emergency response and cleanup efforts that have been underway since the collapse, and how future incidents may be prevented.”

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