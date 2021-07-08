Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Local News » Bird deaths in DC…

Bird deaths in DC area are down, but scientists call for continued caution

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

July 8, 2021, 4:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The unexplained deaths of large numbers of birds in the D.C. area and elsewhere over the past month and a half appear to be on the wane, but scientists are still urging people to be cautious about safety.

Brian Evans, a migratory bird ecologist at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, said Thursday that “We know that bird deaths and sicknesses have gone down in our area, and, in fact, throughout much of the mid-Atlantic region, for the last month. And that’s great news. But we still have to be really vigilant about that.”

While the numbers, based on reports from wildlife rehab centers, are improving, “the bird deaths are continuing,” Evans said — and they’re spreading to other areas of the country.

Scientists still haven’t figured out what has been causing the deaths, mostly among fledgling common grackles, blue jays, European starlings, American robins and other species of songbirds in D.C., Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky, since late May. The birds have been turning up with eye swelling and crusty discharge.

And since they don’t know what’s causing the deaths and illnesses (and birds are not good at social distancing), scientists are telling the public to keep up with the safety guidelines that have been in place since the mortality event began:

  • Don’t feed wild birds.
  • Clean feeders and bird baths with a 10% bleach solution (one part bleach mixed with nine parts water), rinse with water, and allow to air dry.
  • Avoid handling birds unless necessary. If you do handle them, wear disposable gloves. If picking up a dead bird, place an inverted plastic bag over your hand to avoid direct contact with the bird.
  • Keep pets (including pet birds) away from sick or dead birds as a standard precaution.

The National Zoo has also started a nationwide online portal for people to report dead or sick birds they see. Whereas before the portal, people had to know how to get in touch with their state agencies or local rehab centers, now they can go to the National Zoo portal to report what they see, and they’ll be directed to their local center besides.

Evans said the more information scientists can get, the more they can do.

“Citizen science has played a really critical role when it comes to seeing bird mortality events in the past,” Evans said, recalling a similar event in 1994 that killed about 60% of the local population of house finches. “And it was citizen scientists … observing birds at the feeders who let us know that the event was occurring. So citizen science really can play a super important role in contributing to our understanding of this event.”

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Animals & Pets | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GAO focused on upskilling workforce to handle 'audits of tomorrow'

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

OMB memo elevates evidence-building as 'need-to-have,' evaluation experts say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up