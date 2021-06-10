Water main breaks disrupt traffic in DC, Md.

Multiple water main breaks are caused traffic delays in D.C. and Maryland Thursday afternoon.

The first break happened just south of Dupont Circle on Connecticut Avenue. Cloudy brown water flooded streets in the area.

DC Water said it was a 12-inch pipe dating from the 1940s that broke. The agency also said it anticipates the water main will be repaired overnight and likely before the morning commute.

Bus commuters in Gallery Place and Farragut Square encountered delays due to the flooding. D.C. Fire and EMS worked with businesses in the area to secure power.

Another water main break blocked the southbound lanes of Rockville Pike at Cedar Lane in Montgomery County, Maryland. WSSC Water crews have shut the water off.

The water line is 16 inches and about 80 years old.

A WSSC spokesman said 119 customers were without water at 6:15 p.m. A water station was set up at 9190 Rockville Pike, the Boy Scouts of America building, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In Bethesda, the high water on MD-355 is not rain-related, it’s another big water main break. Police now blocking all SB lanes. pic.twitter.com/hU5aSXAseh — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) June 10, 2021

At 10 p.m. Thursday, WSSC said it still needed to clear the broken asphalt to inspect damage to the pipes.

We can see the pipe! Crews working on Rockville Pike still need to clear the broken asphalt to find & inspect the damage to the pipe. Lots of work is needed before actual pipe repairs can start. Thank you for your patience during emergency repairs. pic.twitter.com/PqGdLcUOYR — WSSC Water (@WSSCWaterNews) June 11, 2021

