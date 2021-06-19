CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Local News » Amtrak, Maryland move forward…

Amtrak, Maryland move forward with B&P Tunnel replacement program

Ken Duffy | keduffy@wtop.com

June 19, 2021, 3:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Following years of delays, Amtrak and the state of Maryland have officially begun a project to replace the aging Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, which is blamed for constant delays and slowdowns in the area of West Baltimore.

The $4 billion project will create a new connector serving Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor and MARC Train service. It will be named the Frederick Douglass Tunnel.

“The [B&P] tunnel has served the Northeast Corridor well for many years but it’s reaching the end of its useful life,” said Jeff Ensor, senior director for the south end of Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor to WTOP.

The B&P Tunnel, which was constructed 150 years ago, has been repeatedly repaired by Amtrak and requires numerous inspections and maintenance.

“This is the biggest bottleneck between Washington and New Jersey,” says Ensor. “When we build the new tunnel we’re going to see significant improvement in performance.”

Ensor says the comprehensive tunnel project, which will primarily be constructed with federal funding, will transform approximately 4 miles to “increase speed, reliability and capacity” and also lead to a new West Baltimore MARC station.

For local riders, it could lead to a serious reduction in commuting times.

“When MARC electrifies its trains and we have the new tunnel online, there’s potential for MARC trains to have express service that could have train travel between Baltimore and Washington in less than 30 minutes,” Ensor said.

Amtrak expects the project to be completed in approximately a decade so long as federal funding is pumped into the project, which would also lead to tens of thousands of construction jobs.

Ken Duffy

Ken Duffy is a reporter and anchor at WTOP with more than 20 years of experience. He has reported from major events like the 2016 Democratic and Republican National Conventions, 2016 Election Night at Trump Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan and the 2007 Super Bowl in Miami.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Transportation News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

DoD launches project to quickly shift AI from labs to real-world warfighting

House appropriators formally endorse Biden’s 2022 federal pay proposal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up