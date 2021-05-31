VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Man arrested near White House with stolen gun, police say

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 31, 2021, 1:51 PM

A Virginia man was arrested Thursday near the White House after an officer spotted a firearm inside a parked car, according to authorities.

D.C. police said in an incident report that the officer approached the car around 11:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of Constitution Avenue Northwest, along the National Mall.

The firearm was determined to be a BB gun and another firearm was found on the rear seat — a Glock 19 police said was stolen from Fairfax County, along with 9 mm ammo.

The man was arrested when he approached the car. And his mother retrieved the vehicle.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

