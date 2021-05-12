Colonial Pipeline: What’s the impact in the DC area?

The cyberattack that hit Colonial Pipeline, the one of the largest gas pipelines in the U.S. has fueled panic-buying and long lines at the pump around the country — including in the D.C. area.

The cyberattack that hit Colonial Pipeline, one of the largest gas pipelines in the U.S., has fueled panic-buying and long lines at the pump around the country — including in the D.C. area.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, about 17.1% of Virginia’s nearly 3,900 gas stations reported being out of gas, according to GasBuddy, which tracks supply.

About 4.1% of Maryland gas stations reported being out of gas.

In D.C., about 8% of stations are out of gas, according to GasBuddy. In Baltimore, it’s about 7% of stations.

Officials have stressed there is no gas shortage and people shouldn’t race to the pumps, but many appear to be doing just that.

In North Carolina, GasBuddy said a number of stations report being without gasoline.

North Carolina update:

78% of Greenville/Spartanburg/Asheville/Anderson stns no gasoline

72% of Raleigh/Durham stns no gasoline

71% of Charlotte stns no gasoline

69% of Greenville/New Bern/Washington stns no gasoline

65% of Norfolk/Portsmouth/Newport stns no gasoline — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 12, 2021

The Colonial Pipeline, which runs from the Texas Gulf Coast to the New York metro area, provides gas to about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast and was hit by hackers on Friday who locked up the pipeline’s computer systems and demanded a ransom.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Tuesday to help the state prepare for potential supply shortages. The emergency declaration also allows state authorities to crack down on price gouging of gas and fuel.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring encouraged drivers to report suspected price gouging to the state’s Consumer Protection Section at consumer@oag.state.va.us or by calling 800-552-9963.

A large part of the Colonial Pipeline went back into operation manually late Monday, and the pipeline anticipates restarting operations by the end of the week.

U.S. government officials said they were speeding the delivery of fuel by truck, ship and rail and sought to reassure the public there was no cause for alarm.

One Woodbridge gas station owner who called WTOP said that people are really scared after hearing about the state of emergency.

But the owner, who declined to be identified, said gas station owners were able to order gasoline supplies Wednesday, and those supplies coming to Virginia from the Midwest are expected Thursday night or Friday, so people will not be without gasoline.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein went on “Pump Patrol” throughout Northern Virginia.

“Just off I-66 in Prince William County, there’s lot of gas stations here on Route 234/Sudley Road, and they have plenty of gasoline,” Augenstein said. “Large chains, independent gas stations. There are some gas stations in Northern Virginia that still don’t have gas from yesterday. Gas experts say that if drivers avoid panic buying, filling up all their families, trucks will have time to finish their deliveries and everyone will be able to weather the few days until the pipeline back to normal.”

Fear of a lack of gasoline in some areas drove some people to put gasoline into a variety of containers that were not intended to hold gasoline. That prompted the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to issue a series of safety tweets, including one that said, “Do not fill bags with gasoline.”

According to Gas Buddy, the national average for a gallon of gas surpassed $3 per gallon for the first time since 2014, and would have happened even if the pipeline shutdown did not occur.

Gas Buddy said that the easing of pandemic restrictions and the nation getting back to normal are pushing prices up.

“While this is not a milestone anyone wants to celebrate, it’s a sign that things are slowly returning to normal,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In this case, rising gas prices are a sign Americans are getting back out into the world — attending baseball games, going to concerts, taking a road trip — basically staying anywhere but at home.”

Here are the previous yearly peaks in gas prices, according to GasBuddy:

Jan 9, 2020 = $2.60

May 5, 2019 = $2.89

May 27, 2018 = $2.97

Sept 9, 2017 = $2.66

June 12, 2016 = $2.38

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein and The Associated Press contributed to this report.