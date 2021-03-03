Pepco says ‘millions’ in funding still available to help pay energy bills

The utility company said it remains committed to helping District and Maryland customers who are struggling to pay their power bill on time through various partnerships and grants.

Pepco is urging customers in need of financial assistance to apply for a wide array of programs it says has millions of dollars of funding still available, one year into the coronavirus pandemic.

The utility company said it remains committed to helping District and Maryland customers who are struggling to pay their power bills on time — through partnerships and grants including the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Utility Discount Program and Electric Universal Service Program.

LIHEAP, for instance, offers grants in varying amounts based on a customer’s household income and type of dwelling with no payback required. Pepco said Maryland customers could qualify for more than $1,000 through the program, while District-based customers could qualify for $1,800. To apply for LIHEAP compensation, visit the Maryland Department of Human Services or the D.C. Department of Energy and the Environment online.

District customers in financial need can also apply for the Utility Discount Program, which assists low-income residents with their utility costs through discounts up to $475 per year on their bill. Apply online at doee.dc.gov, by mail or by dialing 311.

The Greater Washington Urban League can provide up to $500 in assistance for customers facing disconnection. More information is available by phone at 202-265-8200 or on their website.

Eligible Marylanders have access to the Electric Universal Service Program for help on current bills. The Arrearage Retirement Assistance program provides up to $2,000 in aid to offset large, past-due electric and gas bills. Information on both programs specific to each county can be found on the Department of Human Services website.

Prince George’s County and Montgomery County residents have local options available to them via Mary’s Center and Interfaith Works, respectively.

Pepco reminds customers that the most important step they can take if past due on their bill is contact the company by calling 202-833-7500 or visiting pepco.com/help as soon as possible. The utility provider offers payment options like eliminating down payment or security deposit requirements, extending payment periods for balances and connecting customers with assistance funds.

An additional $83 million will be injected into energy assistance programs through the RELIEF Act of 2021, which was signed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan last month.

